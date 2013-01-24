CoughAssist E70 is the new generation of Mechanical Insufflator-Exsufflator. It redefines non-invasive secretion clearance for use in hospital and at home to improve patient lives and give clinicians new tools to enhance therapy efficacy.
In Automatic mode, for patients who have some inspiratory drive, this feature will trigger on the patient’s inspiration to help synchronize the therapy with the patient’s effort.
Oscillation feature to increase the benefits of therapy
Automatic and Manual mode either during inhale, exhale or both phases to increase the benefits of therapy.
Data management tools
Data management tools including instant monitoring (SpO₂, Heart Rate, Peak Cough Flow and Vti) help assess therapy efficacy.
Lightweight, portable and yet robust
Handle for easy transportation, transport bag, and optional detachable battery.
Flexibility in delivery of therapy
Optional foot pedal allows the caregiver to perform manual chest thrusts whilst holding the interface.
Interfaces
Face masks are available in 5 different sizes.
