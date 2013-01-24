Trilogy100 Ventilator

Light, versatile, and easy to use, Trilogy100 offers clinicians and patient one of life's greatest qualities - simplicity. The Trilogy100 portable volume and pressure support ventilator is ideal for use at home or in alternative care sites.
Trilogy100 provides easy-to-read, easy-to-navigate screens with clear, concise directions. It can display detailed readings for clinicians or simplified screens for the patient and caregiver. Either way, Trilogy100's intuitive design allows for quick access to device settings and patient information.
Two circuit options
Two circuit options for simple, flexible use
Interchangeable active and passive exhalation porting blocks give clinicians the flexibility to choose the best available circuit and interface for patients. Trilogy100's internal PEEP, combined with a single-limb circuit, creates a simple application.
Passive circuit option
Passive circuit option for passive exhalation
The Passive Circuit Option uses single limb circuit with a passive exhalation port or mask with integrated leak. It is compatible with AutoTrak or flow triggering options. This feature provides an estimate of the exhaled tidal volume, as well as leak compensation in both volume and pressure modes.
Active with PAP circuit option
Active with PAP circuit option supports proximal pressure sensing
The Active with PAP circuit option uses a single limb circuit and a proximal pressure sensor and active exhalation device. The Flow Trigger initiates when the patient’s inspiratory effort creates a flow equal to or greater than the flow sensitivity setting. It provides for an indication of the delivered tidal volume (Vti).
Direct View Ventilation Management Reporting Software
Direct View Ventilation Management Reporting Software for prescription management
DirectView Ventilation Management Reporting Software streamlines reporting to help identify adjustments necessary to maintain effective treatment and improve patient care. Data can be exported into most statistical applications in an open format for clinicians to share for further analysis. This allows prescription management through the use of a commonly available SD memory card.
