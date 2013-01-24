Designed with you and your patients in mind, the OmniLab Advanced + is a full-featured, enhanced, and robust titration system. It's designed to help your staff perform titration studies easily and efficiently, even on complicated patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Increase your patient's comfort with the Heated Tube humidification technology.
AVAPS AE || Flexible
AVAPS AE helps titrate your most complicated patients
With the added AVAPS AE mode, OmniLab Advanced + offers clinicians and sleep technicians an additional tool to assist them in titrating their most complicated patients.
Mask leak detection || Optimizes workflow
Mask leak detection helps ensure quality of titration
The OmniLab Advanced + measures total and unintentional leak.
A quiet platform || Enhances patient comfort
A quiet platform helps provide a good night's sleep
Quiet operation designed to help increase the effectiveness of your titration studies.
Eight-channel flexibility || Flexible
Eight-channel flexibility interfacing with non-Alice systems
When interfacing with non-Alice PSG systems, OmniLab Advanced + offers eight-channel flexibility.
Customizable reports || Optimizes workflow
Customizable reports to show you the information you need
Get the information most valuable to you or your patients from the OmniLab Advanced + customizable reports.
User-friendly features || Optimizes workflow
User-friendly features for ease and efficiency
OmniLab Advanced + is easy to operate, with user-friendly features that enhance your effectiveness.
Redesigned user software || Optimizes workflow
Redesigned user software for improved user experience
This latest version of the OmniLab Advanced + comes with redesigned user software.
The effectiveness of autoSV, A-Flex, C-Flex, C-Flex+, Bi-Flex and AVAPS has not been established for pediatric patients at this time.
