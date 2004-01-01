Stardust II is a portable sleep recorder that is small enough for patients to wear comfortably to help facilitate home sleep studies. Producing full seven-channel reports, you can tailor sleep studies to patient's needs.
Stardust II is powerful and small enough for patients to use in the comfort of their homes. The unit is worn on the chest. Three sensors plug directly into the recorder, so that patients aren't "tethered" to a large recorder. This gives your patients the freedom to move as they normally would. And that could give you a better picture of how they're breathing.
Ultra-portable for more freedom
In-home sleep studies reduce costs
Save money by performing sleep studies in patients' homes instead of in a sleep lab.
Powerful software is easy to use
The Stardust II software is based on the proven Alice sleepware software. This simplified, Windows-based application is easy to learn and easy to use. Pre-programmed default settings make Stardust a powerful tool right out of the box.
Flexible monitoring reduces scheduling problems
Stardust II is all about convenience. It frees your patients from a bulky recorder, and can help free your business from scheduling problems. You can screen and diagnose, evaluate treatment and perform follow-up studies wherever you are. Assess patients wherever they sleep, whether that's in your lab, in their homes or while traveling. This gives you the flexibility you need to run your business more simply and easily.
The Stardust II comes with seven channels and a wide range of sensors. The Airflow Sensor measures breath rate. The Oximeter measures pulse rate and oxygen saturation. The Effort Sensor measures chest or abdominal effort. The Patient Event Monitor tracks lights out and bathroom visits. And the Body Position Monitor measures supine or non-supine sleeping position. Select and customize output reporting to fit your needs.
