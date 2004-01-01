Search terms

StarDust II

In home

Find similar products

Stardust II is a portable sleep recorder that is small enough for patients to wear comfortably to help facilitate home sleep studies. Producing full seven-channel reports, you can tailor sleep studies to patient's needs.

Contact & support
Features
Ultra-portable || Convenient

Ultra-portable for more freedom

Stardust II is powerful and small enough for patients to use in the comfort of their homes. The unit is worn on the chest. Three sensors plug directly into the recorder, so that patients aren't "tethered" to a large recorder. This gives your patients the freedom to move as they normally would. And that could give you a better picture of how they're breathing.

Ultra-portable for more freedom

Stardust II is powerful and small enough for patients to use in the comfort of their homes. The unit is worn on the chest. Three sensors plug directly into the recorder, so that patients aren't "tethered" to a large recorder. This gives your patients the freedom to move as they normally would. And that could give you a better picture of how they're breathing.

Ultra-portable for more freedom

Stardust II is powerful and small enough for patients to use in the comfort of their homes. The unit is worn on the chest. Three sensors plug directly into the recorder, so that patients aren't "tethered" to a large recorder. This gives your patients the freedom to move as they normally would. And that could give you a better picture of how they're breathing.
In-home sleep studies || Reduces costs

In-home sleep studies reduce costs

Save money by performing sleep studies in patients' homes instead of in a sleep lab.

In-home sleep studies reduce costs

Save money by performing sleep studies in patients' homes instead of in a sleep lab.

In-home sleep studies reduce costs

Save money by performing sleep studies in patients' homes instead of in a sleep lab.
Powerful software || Comprehensive data collection

Powerful software is easy to use

The Stardust II software is based on the proven Alice sleepware software. This simplified, Windows-based application is easy to learn and easy to use. Pre-programmed default settings make Stardust a powerful tool right out of the box.

Powerful software is easy to use

The Stardust II software is based on the proven Alice sleepware software. This simplified, Windows-based application is easy to learn and easy to use. Pre-programmed default settings make Stardust a powerful tool right out of the box.

Powerful software is easy to use

The Stardust II software is based on the proven Alice sleepware software. This simplified, Windows-based application is easy to learn and easy to use. Pre-programmed default settings make Stardust a powerful tool right out of the box.
Flexible monitoring || Convenient

Flexible monitoring reduces scheduling problems

Stardust II is all about convenience. It frees your patients from a bulky recorder, and can help free your business from scheduling problems. You can screen and diagnose, evaluate treatment and perform follow-up studies wherever you are. Assess patients wherever they sleep, whether that's in your lab, in their homes or while traveling. This gives you the flexibility you need to run your business more simply and easily.

Flexible monitoring reduces scheduling problems

Stardust II is all about convenience. It frees your patients from a bulky recorder, and can help free your business from scheduling problems. You can screen and diagnose, evaluate treatment and perform follow-up studies wherever you are. Assess patients wherever they sleep, whether that's in your lab, in their homes or while traveling. This gives you the flexibility you need to run your business more simply and easily.

Flexible monitoring reduces scheduling problems

Stardust II is all about convenience. It frees your patients from a bulky recorder, and can help free your business from scheduling problems. You can screen and diagnose, evaluate treatment and perform follow-up studies wherever you are. Assess patients wherever they sleep, whether that's in your lab, in their homes or while traveling. This gives you the flexibility you need to run your business more simply and easily.
Advanced flexibility || Comprehensive data collection

Advanced flexibility lets sleep clinicians customize reports

The Stardust II comes with seven channels and a wide range of sensors. The Airflow Sensor measures breath rate. The Oximeter measures pulse rate and oxygen saturation. The Effort Sensor measures chest or abdominal effort. The Patient Event Monitor tracks lights out and bathroom visits. And the Body Position Monitor measures supine or non-supine sleeping position. Select and customize output reporting to fit your needs.

Advanced flexibility lets sleep clinicians customize reports

The Stardust II comes with seven channels and a wide range of sensors. The Airflow Sensor measures breath rate. The Oximeter measures pulse rate and oxygen saturation. The Effort Sensor measures chest or abdominal effort. The Patient Event Monitor tracks lights out and bathroom visits. And the Body Position Monitor measures supine or non-supine sleeping position. Select and customize output reporting to fit your needs.

Advanced flexibility lets sleep clinicians customize reports

The Stardust II comes with seven channels and a wide range of sensors. The Airflow Sensor measures breath rate. The Oximeter measures pulse rate and oxygen saturation. The Effort Sensor measures chest or abdominal effort. The Patient Event Monitor tracks lights out and bathroom visits. And the Body Position Monitor measures supine or non-supine sleeping position. Select and customize output reporting to fit your needs.
  • Ultra-portable || Convenient
  • In-home sleep studies || Reduces costs
  • Powerful software || Comprehensive data collection
  • Flexible monitoring || Convenient
See all features
Ultra-portable || Convenient

Ultra-portable for more freedom

Stardust II is powerful and small enough for patients to use in the comfort of their homes. The unit is worn on the chest. Three sensors plug directly into the recorder, so that patients aren't "tethered" to a large recorder. This gives your patients the freedom to move as they normally would. And that could give you a better picture of how they're breathing.

Ultra-portable for more freedom

Stardust II is powerful and small enough for patients to use in the comfort of their homes. The unit is worn on the chest. Three sensors plug directly into the recorder, so that patients aren't "tethered" to a large recorder. This gives your patients the freedom to move as they normally would. And that could give you a better picture of how they're breathing.

Ultra-portable for more freedom

Stardust II is powerful and small enough for patients to use in the comfort of their homes. The unit is worn on the chest. Three sensors plug directly into the recorder, so that patients aren't "tethered" to a large recorder. This gives your patients the freedom to move as they normally would. And that could give you a better picture of how they're breathing.
In-home sleep studies || Reduces costs

In-home sleep studies reduce costs

Save money by performing sleep studies in patients' homes instead of in a sleep lab.

In-home sleep studies reduce costs

Save money by performing sleep studies in patients' homes instead of in a sleep lab.

In-home sleep studies reduce costs

Save money by performing sleep studies in patients' homes instead of in a sleep lab.
Powerful software || Comprehensive data collection

Powerful software is easy to use

The Stardust II software is based on the proven Alice sleepware software. This simplified, Windows-based application is easy to learn and easy to use. Pre-programmed default settings make Stardust a powerful tool right out of the box.

Powerful software is easy to use

The Stardust II software is based on the proven Alice sleepware software. This simplified, Windows-based application is easy to learn and easy to use. Pre-programmed default settings make Stardust a powerful tool right out of the box.

Powerful software is easy to use

The Stardust II software is based on the proven Alice sleepware software. This simplified, Windows-based application is easy to learn and easy to use. Pre-programmed default settings make Stardust a powerful tool right out of the box.
Flexible monitoring || Convenient

Flexible monitoring reduces scheduling problems

Stardust II is all about convenience. It frees your patients from a bulky recorder, and can help free your business from scheduling problems. You can screen and diagnose, evaluate treatment and perform follow-up studies wherever you are. Assess patients wherever they sleep, whether that's in your lab, in their homes or while traveling. This gives you the flexibility you need to run your business more simply and easily.

Flexible monitoring reduces scheduling problems

Stardust II is all about convenience. It frees your patients from a bulky recorder, and can help free your business from scheduling problems. You can screen and diagnose, evaluate treatment and perform follow-up studies wherever you are. Assess patients wherever they sleep, whether that's in your lab, in their homes or while traveling. This gives you the flexibility you need to run your business more simply and easily.

Flexible monitoring reduces scheduling problems

Stardust II is all about convenience. It frees your patients from a bulky recorder, and can help free your business from scheduling problems. You can screen and diagnose, evaluate treatment and perform follow-up studies wherever you are. Assess patients wherever they sleep, whether that's in your lab, in their homes or while traveling. This gives you the flexibility you need to run your business more simply and easily.
Advanced flexibility || Comprehensive data collection

Advanced flexibility lets sleep clinicians customize reports

The Stardust II comes with seven channels and a wide range of sensors. The Airflow Sensor measures breath rate. The Oximeter measures pulse rate and oxygen saturation. The Effort Sensor measures chest or abdominal effort. The Patient Event Monitor tracks lights out and bathroom visits. And the Body Position Monitor measures supine or non-supine sleeping position. Select and customize output reporting to fit your needs.

Advanced flexibility lets sleep clinicians customize reports

The Stardust II comes with seven channels and a wide range of sensors. The Airflow Sensor measures breath rate. The Oximeter measures pulse rate and oxygen saturation. The Effort Sensor measures chest or abdominal effort. The Patient Event Monitor tracks lights out and bathroom visits. And the Body Position Monitor measures supine or non-supine sleeping position. Select and customize output reporting to fit your needs.

Advanced flexibility lets sleep clinicians customize reports

The Stardust II comes with seven channels and a wide range of sensors. The Airflow Sensor measures breath rate. The Oximeter measures pulse rate and oxygen saturation. The Effort Sensor measures chest or abdominal effort. The Patient Event Monitor tracks lights out and bathroom visits. And the Body Position Monitor measures supine or non-supine sleeping position. Select and customize output reporting to fit your needs.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

General specifications
General specifications
Shipping weight
  • 2 lb
General specifications
General specifications
Shipping weight
  • 2 lb
See all specifications
General specifications
General specifications
Shipping weight
  • 2 lb

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.