GoLox Portable liquid oxygen system

GoLox significantly reduces the problems of typical portable liquid oxygen devices - overfilling and freezing. It can deliver liquid oxygen to patients for as long as 10 hours (using a setting of 2), and it weighs less than 4 pounds.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website.
The GoLox can provide 10 hours of oxygen on a setting of 2 at 20 BPM.
Automatic refill termination || Easy to use
Automatic refill termination provides a clean, full fill
The GoLox reduces the problems of overfilling and freezing, and delivers a clean, full fill every time. Fewer worries for providers and patients.
Lightweight design || Easy to use
Lightweight design improves patient comfort
The GoLox provides excellent quality while weighing less than 4 pounds.
No batteries || Easy to use
No batteries, no maintenance
Reservoir compatibility || Easy to use
Reservoir compatibility for easy patient adoption
The GoLox is compatible with leading top-fill liquid oxygen reservoirs.
