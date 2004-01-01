For use with aerosol medications, InnoSpire Deluxe incorporates built-in conveniences that encourage adherence to aerosol medication treatment plans. As part of the InnoSpire family of compressor nebulizer systems, Deluxe combines a durable compressor in a modern design that provides delivery of consistent aerosol medication treatments.
Robust and reliable || Suitable for continuous use
Reliable, robust design for consistent high quality aerosol delivery
InnoSpire Deluxe partners with SideStream nebulizers to provide fast and efficient drug delivery. SideStream nebulizers feature an active venturi system that provides air flow in addition to that supplied by the compressor, resulting in improved drug delivery and more effective treatment times.
Robust and reliable || Suitable for continuous use
Easy transport || Built-in conveniences that enc
Robust handle and nebulizer holder
Robust handle for easy transport and a nebulizer holder for extra stability while filling the cup or during rest.
Storage space for accessories || Integral storage for nebulizer
Storage space for accessories such as nebulizer, mask, medications and power cord
InnoSpire Deluxe is designed to include a convenient storage compartment to hold extra medicine or nebulizer supplies. The attached power cord tucks neatly into the storage area and a sturdy handle makes it easy to carry. It is covered by a five-year warranty and is compliant with the international basic safety and essential performance standard IEC 60601-1 third edition and its amendments.
Robust and reliable || Suitable for continuous use
Robust handle and nebulizer holder
Robust handle for easy transport and a nebulizer holder for extra stability while filling the cup or during rest.
Specifications
Physical dimensions
Physical dimensions
Size
380mm x 177mm x 110mm
(13” D x 6.7” W x 4.3” H)
Weight
2.0 kg (4.4 lbs)
Power
Power
Electricity supply
120V/60Hz, 1.7 Amp
Operating parameters
Operating parameters
Volume level
58±3
dB
Maximum pressure
268 kPA (35 psi)
Thermal overload protector
Resettable thermal fuse; functioning temperature 130
°C
Resettable thermal fuse; functioning temperature 130
°C
Flow rate
6 LPM @ 10 psi
Max flow rate
10.78 LPM
Particle size distribution
0.5 to 5 microns
