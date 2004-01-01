By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
One 5 pack of FloTracᵀᴹ sensors is available from Philips in combination with a FloTracᵀᴹ module.
Key parameters
The FloTracᵀᴹ system provides the following key pressure and flow parameters:
Cardiac Output (CO)
Stroke Volume (SV)
Stroke Volume Variation (SVV)
Systemic Vascular Resistance (SVR)
Mean Arterial Pressure (MAP)
Connection
The FloTracᵀᴹ sensor connects to the arterial catheter (A-line). It transduces the pressure signal to the invasive pressure cable (red) and the FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips (green).
