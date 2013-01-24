Accurate and timely diagnosis is core to setting an effective treatment plan and to achieving desired outcomes. Data accessibility is paramount. While standardised treatment guidelines serve as the backbone to delivering best practice, personalisation is essential to tailor the plan to the individual patient.
Our consultants work collaboratively with you to identify opportunities for improvement in your processes and find ways of delivering care in a more coordinated way. We provide strategic guidance and hands-on implementation support for your initiatives so you can focus on making the right diagnosis the first time and optimising time-to-treatment in a manner that brings comfort to the patient and is satisfying to the staff.
Through innovative, collaborative, and patient-focused engagements, Philips has helped clients achieve meaningful and sustainable results in clinical efficiency, coordinated care and patient experience. The consulting practice has supported clients in:
• Restructuring of multidisciplinary tumour board meetings at UMC to increase their efficiency, while reducing the meeting time by 40%.
• Improving the Net Promotor Score at GenesisCare in a step-wise manner to 84%.
• Optimising clinical processes to formulate treatment pathways that enable clinicians to reduce time to treatment.
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.