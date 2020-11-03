Increasing demands on care systems put added pressure on already-stretched radiology departments. The need to do more with less, reductions in reimbursements and increasing case complexity continue to bring challenges with staffing, skill variability and quality standardization into sharp focus.
Increasing demands on care systems put added pressure on already-stretched radiology departments. The need to do more with less, reductions in reimbursements and increasing case complexity continue to bring challenges with staffing, skill variability and quality standardization into sharp focus.
technologists want more on the job training
lead technologists want more imaging protocol standardization
imaging respondents believe an Imaging Telepresence solution would add value
1. IDR Medical. “ROCC Concept Assessment.” 05 May 2020
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.