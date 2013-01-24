Home
Philips Digital & Computational Pathology product portfolio 

Learn more about our selected products below by clicking on the learn more link or please feel free to reach out to our team at Philips to find a right solution for your needs.  

Clinical Pathology

Intellsite Image

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solutions

The digital pathology solution for primary diagnosis with proven technology. A richer experience in your daily work.
Life Science

xplore Image

Xplore

A web-based system which helps connect searchers around the globe to drive discovery of new drugs and biomarkers.
Tutor Image

Tutor

Develop microscopy courses and related exams with digital slides, then share them easily across networks and access via your mobile platforms.
Pathology Education & Training 

