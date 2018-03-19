Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

March 19, 2018

Philips collaborates with two leading academic medical centers in the U.S. to advance digital pathology adoption across the country

Amsterdam, The NetherlandsRoyal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), both members of the Partners HealthCare network, will implement the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution [1] to enable research and support clinical diagnosis. Leveraging Philips’ comprehensive portfolio of advanced digital pathology solutions, MGH and BWH aim to deploy digital pathology infrastructures to enable digital pathology research, education and collaboration and to help shape and inform the deployment of digital pathology across the country by establishing best practices and protocols.

Establishment of digital pathology centers

The framework of the collaboration will include establishment of digital pathology centers, each defined and structured around common underlying themes that span the entire digital pathology space, including user interface design, analytics, education and the economics of digital pathology. Specific skills and resources will be assembled to promote effective execution of projects in these different areas and will include collaboration of Partners personnel and Philips engineers and scientists.
YouTube Digital Pathology
Digital pathology & Computational pathology went from “it will happen" to “it's happening right now”
“Bringing together two large academic institutions that share the goal of investing in pathology’s future, marks a turning point in digital pathology in the U.S.,” said Jeff Golden, MD, Chair of Pathology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “There is tremendous opportunity not only to improve lab efficiency through increased access to information and images that eliminates the chance of materials being lost, broken, or misfiled, but also to dramatically enhance patient care through the deployment of advanced algorithms.”
Bringing together two large academic institutions that share the goal of investing in pathology’s future, marks a turning point in digital pathology in the U.S.

Jeff Golden

MD, Chair of Pathology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Digital pathology is a novel approach to diagnosis that incorporates digital images of tissue into the pathology workflow rather than visual examination of the slide by a microscope. Gaining momentum in recent years, digital pathology features a highly automated workflow that allows pathologists to compile clinically actionable information in a timely manner and enables the easy sharing of images for enhanced collaboration.

 

As the first and only digital pathology solution marketed for primary diagnostic use in the U.S., the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution assists pathologists in the managing, scanning, storing, presenting, reviewing, and sharing of information across labs and lab networks. Philips’ agreement with MGH and BWH includes leveraging the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution to empower greater collaboration between pathologists and access to expert opinions on patient cases, and the development of teaching and training sets to educate pathologists around the globe about the innovative technologies and processes involved in digital pathology.

 

“Leading the digital transformation in anatomic pathology is key to evolving the field to better meet the needs of patients and pathologists,” said David Louis, MD, Pathologist-in-Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital. “Determining how to integrate intelligent technology into workflows is a first step to change how pathologists work on a day to day basis and to allow for the introduction and development of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostic anatomic pathology.” 

 

“Digital pathology helps labs and health systems improve the speed and quality of diagnoses through streamlining workflows and enhancing connection to expert opinions around the world to complement a pathologist’s individual expertise,” said Marlon Thompson, General Manager, Philips Digital Pathology Solutions. “Partnering with MGH and BWH will help expand the adoption of digital pathology and allow more institutions to collaborate and see the true benefits of automated technology in pathology.”

 

Designed to be interoperable with various information systems, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution features an ultra-fast pathology slide scanner, image management system and display, which work together to unify relevant patient data and streamline pathologists’ workflows. The solution was recently awarded the 2017 POPULAR SCIENCE “Best of What’s New Award” in the Health category, recognizing Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution’s significant step forward in imaging diagnostics. To learn more about Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution, visit this website, download the Philips IntelliSite Pathology app in the App Store and Google Play, and follow @Philips_Path.

 

[1] In Canada, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is licensed by Health Canada for in vitro diagnostic use. In the United States, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution can be used for in vitro diagnostic purposes. In the European Union, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is CE Marked under the European Union's 'In Vitro Diagnostics Directive' for in vitro diagnostic use. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is registered for in vitro diagnostic use in Japan, Singapore and Middle East.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2017 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 74,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Click here to read moreClick here to read less

Topics

Digital pathology Oncology Press release

Contacts

Joost Maltha

Joost Maltha

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Hans Driessen

Hans Driessen

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 6 10610417

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Media assets

Download image (.jpg) Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution
6.28 MB
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution
Download image (.jpg) Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution
3.1 MB
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution

Press releases

Get our press releases by e-mail
Subscribe

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Share on social media

Related news

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.