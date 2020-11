Working together to deliver the future of measurements and monitoring

Philips innovative patient monitors now offer Masimo rainbow SET™, providing continuous haemoglobin (SpHb®) monitoring on a single monitor at the point of care that seamlessly integrates into your workspace.



With a combined focus on patient care, Philips monitors with Masimo measurements give clinicians noninvasive, real-time visibility to haemoglobin changes in between invasive blood samples.

Learn more about the combined capabilities of Philips and Masimo