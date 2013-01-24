HeartModelA.I. is a 3D tool that can provide robust, reproducible ejection fraction (EF) in just seconds. This intuitive and validated application is designed to deliver the confidence of cardiac quantification that fits into everyday workflow. HeartModelA.I. offers easy and fast 3D cardiac chamber quantification, simultaneously computing the left ventricle (LV) and left atrium (LA) volumes from a single volume loop.

HeartModelA.I. in addition to providing LV quantification, is the only validated tool to provide simultaneous LA volumes. It allows easy characterisation of LA volume to gain additional clinical information with no additional time or steps. LA volume has been shown to be an indicator of cardiovascular outcomes.