Anatomical Intelligence in ultrasound uses advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification to help make ultrasound exams easier to perform and more reproducible while delivering new levels of clinical information to meet the economic and clinical challenges of today’s healthcare environment.

Anatomical Intelligence is used in Philips imaging solutions such as EchoNavigator, EP navigator and HeartNavigator. Already today it is providing clinicians with sophisticated, yet easy-to-use processing tools, and helping them quickly and more confidently identify anatomy and anomalies, assess disease states, determine treatment, and guide interventions.