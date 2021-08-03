Pioneering treatments are making a huge difference to the lives of stroke patients – but not everyone has access to them. That’s why we’re working tirelessly with leading experts, clinicians, and governments to bring life-saving care to more people, in more places, around the world.
Saving more patients from the devastating effects of stroke depends on getting them to the operating room quickly. We help you to speed up stroke care collaboration by solving critical bottlenecks in the care pathway, to ensure that your patients get treated faster and have a better chance of returning to their normal life.
Complexity holds back speed in stroke patient management. A network of separate yet highly interdependent workflows must work fluidly together. Gaps in information, communication and access to stroke expertise can cause delays that have tragic consequences for stroke patients. Our innovations are designed to support better teamwork and collaboration, providing the information and tools that help you deliver time-sensitive, life-saving care.
We bridge the gaps between caregivers across the stroke care pathway – at each vital step. By rapidly providing valuable insights at key moments, our integrated stroke solutions reduce the impact of stroke events.
Emergency
Reduce uncertainty at first contact. Connect with stroke experts for timely diagnosis and transfer decision-making
Diagnosis
Support faster diagnosis and treatment. Improve workflow efficiency and data sharing for timely stroke care
Treatment
Improve treatment outcomes with Azurion Neuro suite. Fast startup, simplified workflow, and 3D imaging guidance for better care 24/7
Direct-to-Angio workflows
Discover DTAS workflows to reduce stroke treatment time and improve outcomes. Follow our progress in the WE-TRUST clinical trial
No longer do you have to choose between viewing anatomical structures and identifying material composition.
Philips partnered with medtech firm Nicolab, integrating its cloud based stroke triage and management solution StrokeViewer into Philips’ end-to-end stroke care pathway.
Connect telemedicine resources across the health system to focus on more timely interventions for stroke patients.
Download the position paper to learn how we can team up to save precious time – and lives.
1. 52% out of office hours: UK study. N = 45000, (Campbell, J. T., Bray, B. D., Hoffman, A. M., Kavanagh, S. J., Rudd, A. G., Tyrrell, P. J., & Intercollegiate Stroke Working Party (2014). The effect of out of hours presentation with acute stroke on processes of care and outcomes: analysis of data from the Stroke Improvement National Audit Programme (SINAP). PloS one, 9(2), e87946. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0087946) 2. 60% out of office hours: Scotland study N = 52000, (Turner M, Barber M, Dodds H on behalf of the Scottish Stroke Care Audit, et al. Stroke patients admitted within normal working hours are more likely to achieve process standards and to have better outcomes. Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry 2016;87:138-143.) 3. Nannoni S, Strambo D, Sirimarco G, et al. Eligibility for late endovascular treatment using DAWN, DEFUSE-3, and more liberal selection criteria in a stroke center Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery 2020;12:842-847.
