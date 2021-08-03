Search terms

A better outlook for stroke patients starts today with connected stroke patient management solutions

Team up to improve quality of life for stroke patients

Get in touch

Effective stroke management connects the dots between caregivers at critical moments in stroke care pathways.
We're with you, focused on making a life-saving difference for your patients.

Improving access to stroke care

Improving access to stroke care

Pioneering treatments are making a huge difference to the lives of stroke patients – but not everyone has access to them. That’s why we’re working tirelessly with leading experts, clinicians, and governments to bring life-saving care to more people, in more places, around the world.

WSO_Philips _Image policy paper

Time for a revolution in stroke care

The joint WSO-Philips policy paper provides recommendations for effective policymaking and investments in stroke centers with specialized treatments to improve health outcomes and reduce direct costs with substantial potential savings, releasing essential resources for other priorities across struggling healthcare systems.

Download paper (3.06MB)
Marc Ribó, Interventional Neurologist - Stroke care collaboration video

Why collaboration matters in stroke care

Saving more patients from the devastating effects of stroke depends on getting them to the operating room quickly. We help you to speed up stroke care collaboration by solving critical bottlenecks in the care pathway, to ensure that your patients get treated faster and have a better chance of returning to their normal life.

    Overcoming the barriers we see in stroke management, together


    Complexity holds back speed in stroke patient management. A network of separate yet highly interdependent workflows must work fluidly together. Gaps in information, communication and access to stroke expertise can cause delays that have tragic consequences for stroke patients. Our innovations are designed to support better teamwork and collaboration, providing the information and tools that help you deliver time-sensitive, life-saving care.

    Advancing stroke care


    We bridge the gaps between caregivers across the stroke care pathway – at each vital step. By rapidly providing valuable insights at key moments, our integrated stroke solutions reduce the impact of stroke events.

    Stroke animation video

    Helping you connect the dots across stroke management

    Our solutions connect first responders in stroke management to stroke experts and stroke information

    Emergency
    Reduce uncertainty at first contact. Connect with stroke experts for timely diagnosis and transfer decision-making

    Discover more
    Our stroke management solutions focus on improving workflow efficiency to get stroke patients to treatment on time

    Diagnosis
    Support faster diagnosis and treatment. Improve workflow efficiency and data sharing for timely stroke care

    Discover more
    Easy table side control is one way the Azurion neuro suite simplifies stroke treatment for care teams

    Treatment
    Improve treatment outcomes with Azurion Neuro suite. Fast startup, simplified workflow, and 3D imaging guidance for better care 24/7

    Discover more
    Our solutions connect first responders in stroke management to stroke experts and stroke information

    Direct-to-Angio workflows
    Discover DTAS workflows to reduce stroke treatment time and improve outcomes. Follow our progress in the WE-TRUST clinical trial

    Discover more

    Related stories

    The Spectral CT Learning Center provides more information about IQon Spectral CT

    Spectral CT Learning Center

    No longer do you have to choose between viewing anatomical structures and identifying material composition.

    Visit Spectral CT Learning Center
    Philips accelerates stroke diagnosis and treatment with expanded integrated solutions and strategic partnership

    Philips partners with Nicolab

    Philips partnered with medtech firm Nicolab, integrating its cloud based stroke triage and management solution StrokeViewer into Philips’ end-to-end stroke care pathway.

    Find out more
    Carolinas HealthCare System is using the eICU to provide remote clinical support for stroke patients

    Delivering the right stroke treatment fast

    Connect telemedicine resources across the health system to focus on more timely interventions for stroke patients.

    Read the story
    Professions discussing during symposium

    Shaping the future of stroke care

    Download the position paper to learn how we can team up to save precious time – and lives.

    Download white paper

      Want to connect your stroke care?

      Let's talk about how we can improve your emergency care, diagnosis and treatment.

      Get in touch

      Upcoming events

      ESMINT

      MARSEILLE, FRANCE

      SEPTEMBER 4-6, 2024

      WFITN

      NEW YORK, USA  

      OCTOBER 6-10, 2024

      SLICE WORLDWIDE

      ONLINE  

      OCTOBER 17-18, 2024

      WORLD STROKE CONGRESS

      ABU DHABI, UAE

      OCTOBER 23 - 26, 2024

      LINNC ASIA

      BANGKOK, THAILAND

      OCTOBER 25-26, 2024

      We are always interested in engaging with you.

      Let us know how we can help.

      1
      Select your area of interest
      2
      Contact details

      References

       

      1. 52% out of office hours: UK study. N = 45000, (Campbell, J. T., Bray, B. D., Hoffman, A. M., Kavanagh, S. J., Rudd, A. G., Tyrrell, P. J., & Intercollegiate Stroke Working Party (2014). The effect of out of hours presentation with acute stroke on processes of care and outcomes: analysis of data from the Stroke Improvement National Audit Programme (SINAP). PloS one, 9(2), e87946. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0087946)

      2. 60% out of office hours: Scotland study N = 52000, (Turner M, Barber M, Dodds H on behalf of the Scottish Stroke Care Audit, et al. Stroke patients admitted within normal working hours are more likely to achieve process standards and to have better outcomes. Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry 2016;87:138-143.)

      3. Nannoni S, Strambo D, Sirimarco G, et al. Eligibility for late endovascular treatment using DAWN, DEFUSE-3, and more liberal selection criteria in a stroke center Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery 2020;12:842-847.

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.