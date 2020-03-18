Home
For information on Philips consumer products or consumer product support in light of COVID-19, please click here.
COVID-19

We're with you

Support and solutions to help you care for COVID-19 patients.

Philips' response to the COVID-19 pandemic
Read the latest statements, news and perspectives

Clinical support & resources for COVID-19 management


Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
Ventilation & respiratory care resources
Critical care & patient monitoring resources
Critical care & patient monitoring cleaning & disinfecting
Diagnostic imaging resources and cleaning instructions
Ultrasound resources and cleaning instructions

Products & services for COVID-19 management


Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
Ventilation & respiratory
At-home screening & remote patient monitoring
Diagnostic imaging
Equipment maintenance & remote services
Patient monitoring and defibrillation
Tele-ICU & remote critical care
Ultrasound
For information on Philips consumer products or consumer product support in light of COVID-19, please click here.

    Frequently asked questions in COVID-19 healthcare

    Has Philips increased its production of ventilators and other critical care products?

    Philips is working around the clock to ramp up production of hospital ventilators and other critical care products to help diagnose and treat patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As initially communicated in March, we are doubling our production of hospital ventilators in May and will achieve a four-fold increase by the third quarter of 2020.

     

    Our efforts to increase production have included:

    • Hiring additional manufacturing employees and shifting current employees to support increased demand immediately;
    • Adding manufacturing lines and increasing the number of shifts to 24/7 shifts;
    • Working closely with Philips’ suppliers to secure materials supply to feed the increased production at our manufacturing sites;
    • Leveraging Philips’ innovation capabilities to re-purpose adjacent product ranges to address the increased demand;
    • Engaging with third party contract manufacturers Jabil and Flex

     

    Our latest statements can be found on the Philips News Center.
    What other products and services does Philips offer to help diagnose and treat COVID-19?

    Our most needed products right now include our patient vital-signs monitors and portable ventilators and medical consumables for non-invasive and invasive ventilation to treat a broad range of respiratory conditions.

     

    Philips products and solutions to manage COVID-19 include:

    • Critical care point-solutions to treat respiratory disease. These include patient monitoring solutions to monitor a patient’s vital signs and detect subtle changes, and ventilators and medical consumables for invasive, non-invasive and mixed-mode ventilation to treat a broad range of respiratory conditions.
    • Diagnostic imaging systems and services, including CT, mobile diagnostic X-ray, and ultrasound to help diagnose respiratory conditions.
    • Hospital telehealth solutions to centrally monitor and manage patients in the intensive care unit (Philips eICU program), and telehealth solutions to connect caregivers and patients at home.

     

    You can learn more about our solutions to manage COVID-19 here.

    How can my hospital or government get help from Philips?
    Philips is actively engaging with hospitals, the medical technology industry, governments, the World Health Organization and other health authorities to safeguard and facilitate the production and shipment of life-saving medical equipment and healthcare services to address the critical care demands of COVID-19. If you are not a current customer or if you're a governemental representative, you can contact us here.
    Can I purchase a ventilator from Philips for myself or a loved one?

    Philips invasive and noninvasive ventilators are not available for sale to individuals, and can only be sold to hospitals, home medical equipment providers (DME companies), long term care facilities, medical transport, and government organizations.

    Philips offers a broad portfolio of respiratory and oxygen products that are available through a physician’s prescription. You can view our portfolio of sleep and respiratory products here.
    As a hospital, what is the best way to contact Philips for help or support during COVID-19?
    Please continue to work with your account executive or local sales representatives.  If you need to speak with someone in Philips’ leadership, your account executive or local sales representative can help facilitate those discussions. If you’re not a current customer please contact us here.
    What training and technical support resources are available?
    For additional training on using Philips equipment, we've developed tutorial videos that can be accessed via our Philips COVID-19 response website.

     

    For technical support and product servicing, we strongly recommend that only trained service personnel who have knowledge and experience with our ventilators, and who have read and comply with the instructions in the service manual, should service Philips ventilators.

    Who can obtain parts needed to repair these ventilators?
    Customers can continue to order parts directly from their Philips account executive or technical support contact. Third party service providers can continue to order parts through distributors.
    How will COVID-19 impact Philips' business continuity?

    Philips maintains a Business Continuity Management System, which is aligned to, and certified against, the international standard for Business Continuity ISO 22301:2012. We are constantly reviewing precautionary measures based on WHO and national authority guidelines.

     

    Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Philips has been able to continue its business operations around the world. As expected, we are seeing decreased demand for our consumer product portfolio in the most affected regions, and increased demand for our professional healthcare portfolio.

     

    Philips has a balanced manufacturing footprint across the globe, with manufacturing sites in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, including several in China. In line with our business continuity system, we have implemented the relevant safety protocols in all our worldwide sites.

    What other efforts is Philips undertaking to assist communities impacted by COVID-19?
    The Philips Foundation has efforts underway globally to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in China, Kenya, Italy and beyond. The Philips Foundation is the central platform for Philips’ corporate social responsibility activities, founded on the belief that through innovation and collaboration we can solve some of the world’s toughest challenges and make an impact where it really matters. Updates appear regularly on the Philips News Center.

      Respironics V60

      Respironics V60

      • Quick transition between NIV and HFT
      • Advanced ventilation with Auto-Trak technology
      • Save time with automatic mask calibration
      NOCTN96
      View product
      DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS Noninvasive ventilator

      DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS  

      • Adaptive therapy management with Digital Auto-Trak triggering and Automated Airway Management(AAM)
      • CPAP, S, S/T, PC, T modes, plus AVAPS-AE
      • Connects to Encore Anywhere, EncorePro, EncoreBasic, Care Orchestrator
      INX1130T19
      View product
      BiPAP Bi-level ventilator

      BiPAP A40 Pro

      • Max IPAP 40 cm H2O
      • CPAP, S, S/T, PC, T modes, plus AVAPS-AE
      • Flow Trigger, plus Auto-Trak and Auto-Trak-Sensitive triggering
      1078226
      View product
      EarlyVue Vital signs monitor

      EarlyVue VS30

      • Bring notifications to the bedside
      • Put the flow in workflow
      • Monitor vital signs and more
      863380
      View product

    Patient monitoring training video

    Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitoring

    Basic Operation

    Philips Respironics V60

    Use for Invasive Ventilation

    Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitoring

    Understanding Alarms

    Clinical care providers discuss topics related to the treatment of COVID-19.

    The clinical response to COVID-19

     

    A report from Dr. Adam Seiver, Head of Medical Office for Philips Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care.

    View recording

    Discover more in our News center

    We're with you

    Organized to assist

     
    We've aligned our resources and capabilities to help provide care systems with expedited access to information and healthcare solutions to meet their patient care needs.
    Actively adapting

     
    We're adapting and advancing our products and technologies to help address the complexities of the illness, patient populations and care conditions.
    Creating connections

     
    We're leveraging our infrastructure and platforms to connect care teams and help care systems communicate as efficiently as possible as they navigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts.
    Seeing the life-saving community in action around us keeps us hopeful and motivates us to stay focused on our core responsibilities: fulfilling critical customer needs; ensuring the health and safety of employees; and supporting the wellbeing of people around the world.

