What is   an AED?

If a person suddenly collapses, they may be suffering from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). SCA is serious. It means that the person’s heart has stopped pumping blood and they need help fast.

The most important element in the treatment of SCA is to provide a rapid shock to their heart called defibrillation. An automated external defibrillator (AED) helps ordinary people to provide defibrillation quickly.

While we recommend that everyone receive training in CPR and using an AED, AEDs are designed to coach you through the process, even if you haven’t had training. The device determines if a shock is necessary and if it is, a calm, clear voice explains exactly what to do. It actively adapts the instructions to keep you on track. Intelligent sensors assess and automatically deliver the right shock, at the right time ‐ personalized to every man, woman, or child.