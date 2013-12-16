Non-actionable alarms strain hospital resources, contribute to alarm fatigue, and can affect the quality of your patient care. Desensitization may even become a matter of life and death.

Alarm fatigue has been identified as the top technology hazard for healthcare organizations¹ and is the subject of the Joint Commission's National Patient Safety Goals on Alarm System Management.



We are keenly aware of the problem. We help redefine your alarm system management program to deliver real-time actionable alarms and notifications necessary to speed response and early intervention.



With our comprehensive alarm management solutions and consulting services, your caregivers can get the right information at the right time for targeted care.