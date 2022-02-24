New and reassuring results
Philips CEO Frans van Houten and Chief Business Leader Connected Care Roy Jakobs talk about the various aspects of the field safety notice
Technical Project Manager Jan Bennik speaks about the test and research program
May 24, 2022 - An analysis was published online in the European Respiratory Journal that concluded that sustained and adherent CPAP therapy of OSA using Philips Respironics devices, compared with other manufacturers’ devices, was not associated with an increased risk of cancer after a median follow-up time of 7.2 years.
The analysis and conclusion were based on data from a large multicenter cohort study involving 4,447 OSA patients on CPAP devices between 2007 and 2018, including 1,648 Philips Respironics CPAP users. Philips Respironics was not involved in the study or the analysis.
Dec 15, 2021 - A completely independent Canadian study was published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
This study did not show a higher risk in patients with CPAP compared to patients using a device from another manufacturer.
