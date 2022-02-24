May 24, 2022 - An analysis was published online in the European Respiratory Journal that concluded that sustained and adherent CPAP therapy of OSA using Philips Respironics devices, compared with other manufacturers’ devices, was not associated with an increased risk of cancer after a median follow-up time of 7.2 years.

The analysis and conclusion were based on data from a large multicenter cohort study involving 4,447 OSA patients on CPAP devices between 2007 and 2018, including 1,648 Philips Respironics CPAP users. Philips Respironics was not involved in the study or the analysis.

