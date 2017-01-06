Corporate digital signage solutions

From first impressions to fruitful collaborations, Philips Professional Displays and Professional TVs deliver real clarity and impact. Whether you’re rolling out a network of foyer TVs and meeting-room touchscreens. Or installing a standalone videowall in the security office.
Take control with CMND: drag-and-drop system management.
Wirelessly cast presentations on displays with Chromecast built-inTM.
Effortlessly install and launch native or bespoke apps on an Android-powered Philips display.
Easily set secondary input sources so displays don’t go blank.
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Jack Boyczuk 716-200-6527
Business Development Manager, North AmericaSolutions Northeast
Jack Boyczuk
716-200-6527
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