Efficia value monitoring and patient care solutions

Innovation allows you to do more

Health systems and providers around the world are facing the same reality: how to provide high quality care on a reduced budget.

 

We’ve created our line of Efficia solutions specifically to give health providers access to high quality technologies and products, at an affordable cost.

 

Efficient, reliable and field-proven, Efficia products put the expertise of Philips technology and quality within reach. Together, we are committed to helping people everywhere get access to the care they need.

 

Meeting the unique cost and quality needs of your patients and your organization, Efficia products deliver:

Comparable core functionality to our existing products
Easy to use equipment for fast staff training
Low total cost of ownership
Configurable features to match your clinical needs
Multi-use capabilities and mobility in care settings
Product longevity and reliability

Contain your costs, not your capabilities.

Efficia CM patient monitors use the same Philips physiological measurements that already help monitor over 200 million patients every year.

 

Quality patient monitoring solutions that meet both your limited budget and high standard of care

 

Designed to provide the technology you need, without the cost and complexity of features you don’t

 

Bring staff up to speed quickly with a simple, intuitive interface that enables a highly efficient workflow

As we innovate to improve healthcare, monetary constraints should not be a reason for limiting access to the best care available for improving a patient’s health. The Efficia suite is designed to bring trusted and effective Philips technology and performance at an affordable price to the healthcare facilities where resource limitations have prevented this access before."

 

Carla Kriwet, CEO, Patient Care and Monitoring Solution, Philips Healthcare

Resources

Brochures

Efficia CM Series patient monitors
Efficia CMS200 central monitoring
Efficia Supplies brochure
