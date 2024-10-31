Search terms

    Advanced Visualisation

    Enriching enterprise imaging workflows while increasing diagnostic confidence

    When strong expertise comes together with advanced technology, remarkable outcomes can be achieved. Our Advanced Visualization and AI automated insights help extract relevant insights for clinicians, enabling collaboration between them and departments across the enterprise.

    Diagnostic informatics system

    See clearly, diagnose optimally.

    Getting the patient to the right treatment faster requires having the right information from diagnostic at the right time to make confident treatment decisions. To mitigate the overwhelming volume of data, compounding staff shortages and burnout, Philips helps empower radiology departments by enabling radiologists and clinicians to efficiently leverage artificial intelligence in their daily clinical routine.

    Play video

    Featured products in Advanced Visualisation

    • 0
    Enhance with Artificial Intelligence

    Empower your radiology department with artificial intelligence

    Hear M.A. van Buchem, Chairman of Department of Radiology at Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) who shares his insights on the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare to address radiologists’ challenges. Philips AI Manager enables your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow.

    MR reading experience

    Enhance your cardiac MR reading experience

    MR Cardiac Suite debuts a new, award-winning look and feel³, enabling seamless review and analysis of cardiac MR studies in one comprehensive environment. Enhanced reading experience with multi-modality 2D & 3D viewing, comparison to priors and flexible and personalized layouts.

    Profession checking screen

    Intelligent, automated, and connected

    Our vendor-neutral Advanced Visualization Workspace platform with AI-enabled algorithms and workflows provides seamless integration across modalities, imaging data systems, and patient data sets with one single license, software version, and point of service. A comprehensive suite of advanced visualization solutions to support care teams and tailored to fit the needs of any hospital network, from a single workstation to an enterprise solution.

    Profession checking monitor

    Efficient, adaptable workflows for Breast image analysis

    Philips DynaCAD Breast is a multi-vendor breast MR image analysis system specifically designed to help you process and display large volumes of clinical images and data. With its sophisticated post-processing engine, DynaCAD Breast supports efficient, focused workflows by automating routine tasks and providing you with ready-to-read, custom hanging protocols.

    Profession checking monitor by herself

    Expand early detection of lung cancer

    We provide solutions to manage lung screening and incidental lung findings workflows, while promoting collaborative treatment decision-making. This means providing the quality tools and expertise needed to reliably track patients, including finding and following up on those with incidental nodules.

    Learn more
    Profession checking screen mr images

    Precise, personalized prostate cancer care starts here

    With an integrated approach that unites urology, radiology, pathology, genomics, and oncology with an end-to-end flow of data that streamlines workflows, collaboration is enhanced more confidence thanks to a series of tools needed for patient-centered MR imaging, advanced visualization and reporting, MR/fusion-guided biopsies, digital pathology, and genomic insights.

    Learn more

    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

    1
    Select your area of interest
    2
    Contact details

    Footnotes
     

    Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.