Hear M.A. van Buchem, Chairman of Department of Radiology at Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) who shares his insights on the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare to address radiologists’ challenges. Philips AI Manager enables your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow.
MR Cardiac Suite debuts a new, award-winning look and feel³, enabling seamless review and analysis of cardiac MR studies in one comprehensive environment. Enhanced reading experience with multi-modality 2D & 3D viewing, comparison to priors and flexible and personalized layouts.
Our vendor-neutral Advanced Visualization Workspace platform with AI-enabled algorithms and workflows provides seamless integration across modalities, imaging data systems, and patient data sets with one single license, software version, and point of service. A comprehensive suite of advanced visualization solutions to support care teams and tailored to fit the needs of any hospital network, from a single workstation to an enterprise solution.
Philips DynaCAD Breast is a multi-vendor breast MR image analysis system specifically designed to help you process and display large volumes of clinical images and data. With its sophisticated post-processing engine, DynaCAD Breast supports efficient, focused workflows by automating routine tasks and providing you with ready-to-read, custom hanging protocols.
We provide solutions to manage lung screening and incidental lung findings workflows, while promoting collaborative treatment decision-making. This means providing the quality tools and expertise needed to reliably track patients, including finding and following up on those with incidental nodules.
With an integrated approach that unites urology, radiology, pathology, genomics, and oncology with an end-to-end flow of data that streamlines workflows, collaboration is enhanced more confidence thanks to a series of tools needed for patient-centered MR imaging, advanced visualization and reporting, MR/fusion-guided biopsies, digital pathology, and genomic insights.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.