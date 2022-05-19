Your partner in financing healthcare transformation

Philips has recently achieved major innovations in months instead of years, transforming the healthcare perspective. We support healthcare providers in maximizing their healthcare investments with flexible and innovative financing solutions provided by Philips Capital.
Together we can achieve healthcare transformation and support you in bringing your care vision to life.
Karen Sorensen
Head of Philips Capital
Our vision at Philips Capital is to help healthcare providers access the latest health technology they need to improve the lives of patients everywhere. We finance billions in health technology for hospitals and private practices around the globe to bring digital technologies and healthcare transformation within reach.
Wherever your healthcare organization is on the transformation journey, the financing experts at Philips Capital are here to help you make sound financing decisions to make it succeed.
Leverage our digital and financial expertise to cost-effectively implement new telehealth models and digital workflows. Improve clinical and operational value of your investments with our shared risk partnership approach and financing structures for Managed Services. Improve your environmental performance with financing solutions designed to drive more efficient use of scarce resources and enable circular service structures.
Advance your healthcare transformation with a strategic partner in healthcare and financing at your side.
