Distributor: E.H.S. Algerie SARL Residence Chaabani, VAL D'Hydra, Lot No. 02 BT No. 08, Alger Telephone: 00213216958 /002130605949 Fax: 00213216957 Email: ehsalgerie@yahoo.fr Contact Person: Ali Ghanem Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Negomed Citi 1200, logts Bat 06 No. 1, Bab Ezzouar, Algeirs Centre, 16552, Algiers Telephone: +21321246624 Email: farid@negomed.com Contact Person: Farid Achaibou Distributor: MEDICAID Lot Girou N°50 petit STAOUELI CHERAGA 16002 Alger Telephone: +33(0)472521152 Email: btoukal@lytraco.com Contact Person: Belkheir Toukal Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: HEMOPORTUGAL, S.A. Telephone: +351 21 792 59 00 Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: SSEM Mthembu Medical Pty Ltd Telephone: +27114448184
Distributor: Philips Healthcare Martindale, South Africa Telephone: +27114715243 Fax: +27114715252
Your contact person: Norman Tredoux
Distributor: Berec Sarl Address: Carre/343 Ayelawadje 05 BP 487 Cotonou-Benin
Distributor: Ticomed S.A. Telephone: +226 50 36 25 88
Distributor: Dash-s Technologies Inc. Telephone: +250 252 580068 Email: info@dash-s.com URL: www.dash-s.com
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V Telephone: +31 40 27 87079
Distributor: Perino, Lda Contact Person: João Ramos Perino
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd. Telephone: +230 202 7700 Contact Person: D. Galea Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Prodimpex Sarl Croisement Avenue Marché et Bas, Telephone: +243 818129303, +243 999947847 Contact Person: Rakesh Gosalia
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems (E.A.) Ltd. Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems Egypt Distributor: Egyptian Group for Medical Devices S.A.E. Sheraton, Heliopolis 11799, Cairo Distributor: Industry and Economics Consultants Medical Supplies Telephone: 002 02 2268094 Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: VitalAir Egypt 25 Misr Helwan Agriculture Rd. (Elzeini Tower ) Maadi, Telephone: 202 27515312 Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups: Distributor: Horizon for Medical Appliances Shatat Group Building, 5 Abdel Aziz Fahmy Street, Heliopolis Egypt Telephone: +202 2637 7131 Fax: +202 2633 7443 Email: mohamed.farouk@elfath-group.com Contact Person: Mohamed Farouk Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Philips Regional Office Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9 Fax: +254-20-2711925 Your contact person: Mr. Martien Druiven
Distributor: NeuroMEDDS Healthcare Services Plc. Telephone: +251 114 660 943 Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Medical Equipments Devices Supplies & Systems
Distributor: MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc 2nd Floor #201 Desalegn Hotel, Africa Avenue (Bole Road) Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Telephone: +251911206316 Email: yosef@memagimedicalimports.com Contact Person: Yosef Desta Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Tedis S.A. 8 Bis Rue Colbert- Zac de Montavas, 91320, Wissous France Telephone: +33169749030 Email: rer@tedis.fr Contact Person: Roland Edgard-Rosa
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems (E.A.) Ltd. Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing Off Argwings Kodhek Road, Opp The Nairobi Hospital P.O. Box 39764-00623 NAIROBI, Kenya Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9 Fax: +254-20-2711925 Your contact person: Mr. Roelof Assies Distributor: Medics Twenty Four (K) Limited ELVIS MUDUDA CEO MEDICS24 Prof. Nelson Awuori Centre 5th Floor Right Wing P.O. Box 28180-00100, NAIROBI KENYA Mobile Number: (+254) 722 871 481 Landline: (+254) 20 3570081 Email Address: mududa@medics24.co.ke Website: www.medics24.co.ke
Distributor: Medisyst Limited Vision Plaza Mombasa Road, Telephone: 020-828931
Distributor: Philips Healthcare Martindale, South Africa Telephone: +27114716000 Fax: +27114715252
Your contact person: Ann Bradfield
Distributor: Assada Company for the Importation of Medical Equipment and Materials (ACMEM) Telephone: +218 21 444 4444 Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd. 19, Poivre Street Port-Louis Mauritius Telephone: +230 202 7700 Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Medical Consultants Africa Ltd. Plot No. 29/188, Kanengo, 30804, Capital City, Lilongwe 4 Malawi Telephone: +265 1 711 893 (Office) Fax: +265 1 713 283 Email: sales@mca.co.mw Contact Person: David Bisnowaty Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Medical General Systems Rue 329 Imm. Ramanta KOITE Hamdallaye ACI, contact: gtoure@mgs-mali.com
Distributor: MEDICAL GENERAL SYSTEMS Gaoussou Bakary Baba TOURE Directeur Général Rue 329 Hamdallaye ACI 2000 Bamako B.P. : 2047 MALI Mobile : +223 66 51 03 83 / +223 76 51 85 85 Bureau : +223 20 23 28 82 Email : gtoure@mgs-mali.com
Distributor: Sidroc Services Godrico Ltd. 74 Sliema Road, GZR1634, Gzira Telephone: +35699471121 Fax: +35621322770 Email: george@sidroc.com Contact Person: George Bonello
Distributor: TRIOMED Ltd. Telephone: +356.21.344201 Contact Person: Alex Vella Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd. Telephone: +230 202 7700 Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Allvidia 117 Bis, Boulevard Bahmad Contact Person: Adnane Sennani Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups: Distributor: Numelec Maroc SARL 91, Rue Abou Alaa Zahr, Quartier des Hopitaux, 20100, Casablanca Morocco Telephone: +212 22 86 58 20 /18 Fax: +212 22 86 5816 Email: Numelec@wanadoo.net.ma Contact Person: Adil Saadani Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: SCRIM Srl. 22 Zankat Al Mariniyne, Rabat Contact Person: Elhadi Chemaou Website: www.scrim.ma SCRIM 10, Ahmed Kadmiri Quartier Val Fleuri 2éme 2tage, Casablanca Telephones: +212 (0) 6 61 83 31 89 +212 (0) 5 22 99 08 08 +212 (0) 5 22 98 27 17 Contact Person: Elhadi Chemaou Website: www.scrim.ma Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Tecnologia Hospitalar e Telephone: +258 21 302 819 Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Biodynamics (Pty) Ltd 10 Etienne Rousseau Street, PO Box 2191, Windhoek Namibia Telephone: +264 61 261 389 Fax: +264 61 262 879 Email: nviljoen@biodynamics.com.na Contact Person: Nico Vilijoen Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: PPC Limited (Medical Systems) ABUJA: No 3 Queen Idia Street Asokoro, FCT LAGOS: 8 Kofo Abayomi Road Victoria Island, Lagos State PORT HARCOURT: Plot 3 Benjamin Opara Close, GRA Phase II Port-Harcourt, Rivers State Email: ppcmedical@ppcng.com Contact Person: Ayo.Grillo@ppcng.com Telephone: (+234) (0)7033061445//(0)7033061310//(0)8034023503 Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: El-Hanan Ventures Limited No.3 Malcom Frazer Street, Plot 1753 Cadastral Zone AO4, Asokoro, Abuja Nigeria Telephone: +234 803 3111 628 Email: info@el-hanan.com Website: www.el-hanan.com
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems (E.A.) Ltd. Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing Off Argwings Kodhek Road, Opp The Nairobi Hospital P.O. Box 39764-00623 NAIROBI, Kenya Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9
Distributor: Dash-s Technologies Inc. Telecom House 5th Floor Boulevard de l'Umuganda, Kacyiru PO Box 2376, Kigali - Rwanda Office Tel: +250 252 580068 Office Fax: +250 252 580082 URL: www.dash-s.com
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V Telephone: +31 40 27 87079
Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd. Telephone: +230 202 7700 Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Regional Philips office Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9 Your contact person: Mr. Martien Druiven
Distributor: Philips Medical Systems ESASA 195 Main Road, Bldg, JB, Martindale 2092 Johannesburg 2000, South Africa Telephone: +27 011 471 6000 Distributor: Ysterplaat Medical Supplies (Pty) Ltd. Address: 3 Twickenham Park, Marconi Road, Somerset West Contact Person: Alan Tucker Distributor: AFROX Ltd. 23 Webber Street, Selby Johannesburg Telephone: 27 11 456 3702 Email: medispeedservice2@afroc.boc.com Contact Person: Nair Neville Distributor: Eastcape X-Ray cc. 67 Mangold Street Newton Park, 6055, Port Elizabeth Email: eastcapexray@webafrica.org.za Contact Person: Brian Tapson
Distributor: Glenmed Telephone: +27 31 202 4115 Distributor: Medsci Distributor: Sikilela Medical & Dental Supplies cc. Contact Person: Nondumiso Mzizana
Distributor: Gabbani Logistic Services Co. Ltd Telephone: +249 183 786610 - 763964 Contact Person: Fouad El Badawi Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Regional Philips office Philips Healthcare South Africa 195-215 Main Road Martindale 2092, P.O. Box 7703, Johannesburg 2000 South Africa Telephone: +27114715283 Fax: +27114715252 Your contact person: Mr. Robin Armstrong
Distributor: Mokasi Medical Systems and Electronics Services Ltd 45/46 Chimara Street, (Opp. Ocean Road Cancer Institute) Palm Residency Building Ground Floor P. O. Box 1778 Dar es Salaam. Telephone: +255 22 2924103, +255 784 665274 Fax: +255 22 2924106 E-mail: mokasi@pmstz.com Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Societe Tunisienne D'Industrie Electronic & Television (STIET) Telephone: +216 71 951088 Contact Person: Laroussi M'Zabi Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Air Separation Tunesie 9, Av. L’Ere Nouvelle, Residence Florida, Bloc B, N° 2, Ennasr 1, 1, Ariana, Tunis Telephone: +216 71 827 584 Fax: +216 71 827 584 Email: airsep.tunisie@yahoo.fr Contact Person: Mourad Cherif
Distributor: Dash-s Technologies (U) LTD. Mukwasi House,Plot, Lumumba Avenue. PO Box 23063 Kampala-Uganda Office Tel: +256 0414 599293 Office Fax:+256 0414 599293 Email: info@dash-s.com URL: www.dash-s.com Your contact person: John Bosco Ntaate Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Regional Philips office Telephone: +31 40 2787011
Distributor: Regional Philips office Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V Best, the Netherlands Telephone: +31 40 27 87079 Fax: +31 40 27 88014 Your contact: Mr. Stein Jan Elst
Distributor: Specialised Systems Ltd. Telephone: +260 1 288 511 / 288 349 / 288 191 095 788 511 / 095 788 349 Extn 300/350 Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Destiny Electronics (Private) Ltd. 62 Mutare Road, Beverley, Msasa, 994, Harare Zimbabwe Telephone: +263 4 486 6060 Fax: +263 4 487 216 Email: btinago@destiny.co.zw Contact Person: Brian Tinago Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:
Distributor: Destiny Electronics (Private) Ltd.
