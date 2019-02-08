Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Image-guided therapy

Zenition mobile C-arm Series

Unlimited potential at your fingertips

 

Work with ease and confidence, today and tomorrow with Philips Zenition – a new series of harmonised mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.

Zenition mobile C-arm Series

Unlimited potential at your fingertips

 

Work with ease and confidence, today and tomorrow with Philips Zenition – a new series of harmonised mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.

We are introducing something big to surgery – Philips Zenition. 

Philips Zenition mobile C-arm Series launch video

This harmonised range of systems is designed to reduce operational costs, simplify use and streamline fleet management.

 

  • It offers future-fit capabilities to ensure that your C-arm will remain clinically relevant at predictable costs.
  • Unify workflow offers intuitive guidance to improve communication and save time during positioning. 
  • Superb image quality and positioning ease.
Discover what benefits the new Zenition Series can bring for you and your patients now and in the future. Watch the launch video here.

Want to talk to sales or receive more information about Zenition?

Connect with sales
Download the leaflet (PDF)
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Zenition Series

 

With Zenition, you get a harmonised range of systems designed to reduce operational costs, simplify use and streamline fleet management. Experience the same intuitive control and handling on the Zenition Flat Detector and image intensifier systems.

Zenition 70
Zenition 50

Zenition 70

Flat Detector systems

Learn more

Zenition 50

Image Intensifier systems

Learn more

Explore Zenition in 360°

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand