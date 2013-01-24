Now EPIQ with Evolution 3.0 brings a suite of definitive features and capabilities that offer a comprehensive ultrasound solution for liver disease assessment, treatment planning, and monitoring.
- ElastQ Imaging, real-time shear wave elastography for definitive tissue stiffness data
- PureWave transducer technology for exceptional liver imaging even on challenging patients
- Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound for superb liver tissue flow analysis
- Image Fusion and Navigation for fast clinical decisions and advanced treatment planning
