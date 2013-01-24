Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Landing
maxvue banner

The ultimate ultrasound solution for liver assessment

EPIQ Evolution 3.0

Contact us

Now EPIQ with Evolution 3.0 brings a suite of definitive features and capabilities that offer a comprehensive ultrasound solution for liver disease assessment, treatment planning, and monitoring.

 

  • ElastQ Imaging, real-time shear wave elastography for definitive tissue stiffness data
  • PureWave transducer technology for exceptional liver imaging even on challenging patients
  • Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound for superb liver tissue flow analysis
  • Image Fusion and Navigation for fast clinical decisions and advanced treatment planning

 

Philips EPIQ. The evolution of premium ultrasound. 

The ultimate liver solution

icon-representing-elastq-imaging

ElastQ imaging

Real-time shear wave elastography with ElastQ imaging for quantitative assessment.
Learn more
icon-representing-purewave-imaging

PureWave imaging

Visualise extraordinary levels of detail, even on technically difficult patients.
Learn more
icon-representing-image-fusion-and-needle-navigation

Fusion and navigation

Simplified image fusion with automated registration. Enhanced needle navigation to improve workflow.
Learn more
icon-representing-contrast-enhanced-ultrasound

Contrast enhanced ultrasound

Contrast enhanced ultrasound is seamlessly integrated into the standard workflow.
Learn more
ai breast

AI Breast


The Anatomical Intelligence for Breast (AI Breast) feature is powerful software that utilises our new eL18-4 transducer with integrated electromagnetic tracking coils in conjunction with a specially designed mattress and tabletop field generator to perform breast-screening exams.
Find out more

Remarkable visualisation

maxvue-high-definition-imaging-icon

MaxVue

With the touch of a button, MaxVue brings full high-definition display quality to ultrasound imaging.
Learn more
Obstetric_visualization_tools

Obstetric visualisation tools

New visualisation tools deliver lifelike 3D fetal images to enhance workflow and deliver the face they are longing to see.
Learn more
Philips is committed to meeting the changing needs of healthcare through meaningful innovation.  Our best advice to clinicians considering a purchase of premium ultrasound?  Look at the past, look at the present, and look at the future. Look at EPIQ.
Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Learn more about Philips EPIQ

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand