Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Azurion
masthead smartsuite

With Azurion, performance and superior care become one

Request information package

Please complete the form below to receive the Azurion information package

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

The new-generation image guided therapy platform

 

Philips Azurion is the new-generation image guided therapy platform that allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Azurion is powered by ConnectOS, a realtime multi-workspot technology designed specifically for the Azurion interventional suite.

 

We support you in delivering outstanding patient care by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation.

 

Azurion is designed to help you perform procedures more consistently and efficiently. The highly intuitive usability of Azurion supports you in quickly and confidently performing a variety of procedures. With this new future proof platform you can deliver outstanding care and grow your service line over time.
Azurion key features and benefits

How can Azurion benefit you?

Provide superior care

Provide superior care

We support you in delivering outstanding patient care by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation.
Read more
Optimize your lab experience

Optimise your lab performance

With Azurion, we have streamlined your clinical workflow for speed and consistency, so you can provide superb care to patients.
Read more
Optimize your lab experience

Outstanding user experience

With Azurion, we support you in delivering outstanding patient care by providing a better user experience that empowers you to move quickly and confidently through cases.
Read more

Request the Azurion information package

Azurion package

You will receive an email with all valuable information on Azurion. Content is updated regularly, you will find information such as:

 

  • Interactive tour
  • Videos
  • White papers
  • Testimonials
  • Brochures

 
Request information package

Please complete the form below to receive the Azurion information package

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Interactively experience all the benefits and features of Azurion

 

Interactively explore the new Azurion environment. See how its new innovations can transform your interventional workflow.

 
Start Azurion Experience
Azurion experience
The flexibility of the system enables us to easily make adjustments and work according to the personal preferences of the physician. We can pre-program these preferences in the ProcedureCards, so with one-click the system is ready to start the procedure according to their preferred way of working."

P. Vernooij, Radiographer, St. Antonius Ziekenhuis, Nieuwegein, The Netherlands

What your peers say about Azurion

Avignon video

Avignon

"Great team support" say clinical users in Interventional Cardiology at the Clinique Rhône Durance, Avignon, France.
Helsinki video

Helsinki

With the opening of the TAYS Heart Hospital in Helsinki, Finland, a two week waiting time can be guaranteed from the referral. This is a big improvement compared to the general waiting times of three to nine months in specialized healthcare in Finland. 
Nieuwegein video

Nieuwegein

Controlling everything from table side within the sterile field is one of the things valued by Interventional Radiology users at St. Antonius Hospital in Nieuwegein, The Netherlands.

The Azurion user study1 to evaluate the system's new workflow approach

 

This white paper1 highlights the findings from a study carried out with clinical users on Philips Azurion in 2015/2016 to evaluate its new, more flexible workflow approach.
Download white paper
Download white paper

Clinical runs

Request the Azurion information package

Azurion package

Here you will find all information such as:

 

  • White papers
  • Testimonials
  • Brochures

 

This information is updated regularly.
Request information package

Please complete the form below to receive the Azurion information package

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Enjoy a lifetime of benefits

 

Our RightFit Service Agreements portfolio was designed with you in mind. We take the time to understand your needs and offer a service agreement and coverage options to best meet your mission, your vision, and your challenges. We support you in finding the RightFit Service Agreement that aligns with your business needs and is the right fit for you.
Enjoy a lifetime of benefits

Get the most out of your operational and capital resources

 

We work with you to help you manage risk, and capital equipment and operating expense outlay. We offer flexible payment structures that allow you to equip your facility with state-of-the-art technology and optimize your return on investment.

 

At Phillips we see a need for new business models and partnering strategies. From transactional to shared accountability. Healthcare partners are making a joint commitment to quality, efficiency, and cost metrics. This can unlock new potential in reducing operating expenses and capturing new revenue streams.
Operational and capital resources

Efficient room planning

 

Planning a new clinical workspace is a major undertaking that can involve many decisions. What equipment do you need? How can you make efficient use of space?

 

We can help provide answers to these and other questions with our 3D Room design services. Using our 3D Room Planner, our experts sit down with you to jointly define your requirements and help create a room that fits your precise needs.
Efficient room planning

Training and support designed around you

 

We work with you to understand your unique challenges and to create solutions that meet your operational and servicing needs, as well as bolster the capabilities of your in-house teams with educational services. A wide variety of technical and application courses is available to help your in-house teams get the most out of your systems.
Training and support

Efficiency improvements

 

Our experienced workflow consultants can help you make further gains in the efficiency and quality of your care delivery process.

 

To help achieve exceptional performance with data-driven improvement strategies, we offer:

  • Detailed study of procedural data to identify and quantify potential operational issues
  • Interviews and real-time observations to help further characterize current-state operations and associated improvement opportunities
  • Comprehensive analysis to uncover the primary causes of process issues or inefficiencies
  • Solutions designed to address barriers to efficiency and effectiveness and facilitate adoption

Our experienced workflow consultants can help you make further gains in the efficiency and quality of your care delivery process.

 

To help achieve optimal performance with data-driven improvement strategies, we offer:

  • Detailed study of procedural data to identify and quantify potential operational issues
  • Interviews and real-time observations to help further characterize current-state operations and associated improvement opportunities
  • Comprehensive analysis to uncover the primary causes of process issues or inefficiencies
  • Solutions designed to address barriers to efficiency and effectiveness and ensure adoption

Our experienced workflow consultants can help you make further gains in the efficiency and quality of your care delivery process.

 

To help achieve optimal performance with data-driven improvement strategies, we offer:

  • Detailed study of procedural data to identify and quantify potential operational issues
  • Interviews and real-time observations to help further characterize current-state operations and associated improvement opportunities
  • Comprehensive analysis to uncover the primary causes of process issues or inefficiencies
  • Solutions designed to address barriers to efficiency and effectiveness and ensure adoption
Efficiency improvements

Future-ready and easy to extend with additional functionality

 

The Azurion platform is advanced and future-ready, allowing you to add new solutions and innovations as they evolve. With Azurion you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications to extend the utilization and lifetime of your interventional lab. For more information, contact your local Philips sales support.
Additional functionality
This design is really the right direction to move forward, so sophisticated!"

Y. Kashima, Executive Director and Vice President, Sapporo Heart Center, Japan

Relive the launch of Azurion

Video 1
Video 2
Video 3
Video 4
Video 5
Video 6

Let’s talk  

#futureofIGT #azurion

 

How would you improve interventional procedures? What do you think about the Azurion? Are we on the right track? Connect with us via #futureofIGT / #azurion
Follow us on Twitter

@PhilipsHealth

Read more

* Some features are optionally available. Not all features are available on all systems. Please check with your Philips representative for local availability.

 

  1. Results obtained during user tests performed in the period of November 2015-February 2016. The tests were designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent and objective usability testing engineering consultancy and user interface design company. The tests involved 31 US-based clinicians (16 physicians and 15 technicians) and 30 European-based clinicians (15 physicians and 15 technologists), who performed procedures using Azurion in a simulated interventional lab environment. 
  2. In 18 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure [1-18].

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand