With Azurion, performance and superior care become one

Philips Azurion is the new-generation image guided therapy platform that allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Azurion is powered by ConnectOS, a realtime multi-workspot technology designed specifically for the Azurion interventional suite.

We support you in delivering outstanding patient care by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation.

Azurion is designed to help you perform procedures more consistently and efficiently. The highly intuitive usability of Azurion supports you in quickly and confidently performing a variety of procedures. With this new future proof platform you can deliver outstanding care and grow your service line over time.