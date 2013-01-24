PrimaryDiagnost Cost effective radiography system

PrimaryDiagnost gives you access to a Philips radiography system with an excellent price/performance ratio. Capable of a wide range of exam types, it will boost your clinical confidence, help deliver fast diagnoses, and expand your medical services.
The coupling and decoupling function enables quick and easy alignment between tube and image receptor. It allows radiographers to perform examinations very fast, saving valuable time.
Handles mixed exam types
The telescopic arm allows the system to cover even more applications as it enables free exams at off‐center position. It helps radiographers carry out a variety of examinations with ease.
Harmonized user interface
PrimaryDiagnost DR’s intuitive Eleva user interface is harmonized with those found on all Philips digital radiography systems. Pre‐settings and customized user profiles result in more streamlined workflow.
More efficient exams with one console
PrimaryDiagnost DR generator functionality is integrated into the Eleva workspot. The operator can select and apply exposures from the same console used for image handling to save exam time and reduce patient wait times.
Consistent diagnostic image quality
UNIQUE image processing optimizes every link of the imaging chain. It harmonizes contrast levels, highlights faint details, and adapts parameters to provide lots of detail and wide image dynamics, while still maintaining a natural, artifact‐free appearance.
Accurately exposed images of all regions
Automatic exposure control (AEC) sets the exposure time according to exposure voltage and object characteristics in order to automatically obtain the correct exposure. This assists the radiographer in producing consistent images regardless of size or presence of pathology.
The essence of radiography
Join the digital revolution with a Philips radiography product that enhances efficiency for your expanding needs, while remaining within your budgetary requirements. PrimaryDiagnost DR offers one of the best, cost-effective opportunities to enter the world of digital radiography.
Want to ease into DR? Choose PrimaryDiagnost AR, the analog alternative as an investment in radiography that can be easily upgraded to include digital functionality when the time is right.
