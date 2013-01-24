Philips Ultrasound has long been recognized for excellence in overall performance and customer satisfaction. Partly through our innovative RightFit Service Agreements for ultrasound systems that let you focus on patient care.*
Your Philips RightFit Service Agreement Protection provides peak system availability with additional features such as generous upgrade and education discounts. RightFit Protection includes a 98% equipment uptime guarantee, biannual planned maintenance, and our Remote Services. You get continuing education credits, genuine Philips replacement parts, and technical and clinical applications support.
Protection - robust security
Primary
Primary - flexible advantage
The Philips RightFit Service Agreement Primary delivers a broad range of value-added features for operational peace of mind. Maintain staff efficiency by providing peak equipment performance and priority-level service delivery and response. Increase reliability with genuine Philips replacement parts, planned maintenance, and our Remote Services. You also get our technical and clinical applications support.
Value Planned Maintenance
Value Planned Maintenance - make the most of your budget
Planned maintenance inspections and OEM support are important features in our Philips RightFit Service Agreement Value. This economically sensible plan helps keep your Ultrasound systems operating at peak performance with priority-level service delivery and response, and planned maintenance. You get technical and clinical applications support, as well as system upgrade and education discounts.
Philips Ultrasound #1 in Overall Service Performance
Philips Ultrasound #1 in Overall Service Performance for 21st consecutive year
Customers again rated Philips Ultrasound #1 in overall service performance for the 21st consecutive year in the annual IMV ServiceTrak™ 2013 report. The results of the IMV analysis also show Philips earning a #1 ranking in overall manufacturer satisfaction.
TEE Care
TEE Care - actively maintain your transducers
Philips TEE support coverage harnesses the power of Philips to proactively maintain your TEE transducers, so you can achieve the clinical and financial results you need with priority-level service delivery and response, planned maintenance, and genuine Philips replacement transducers. You also get technical and clinical applications support.
Support
Support - cooperative relationship
In cooperation with your in-house biomedical engineers, we help you achieve clinical excellence. Philips RightFit Service Agreement Support harnesses the power of your in-house team with biomedical engineer training. We provide priority-level service delivery and response and genuine Philips replacement parts. You also get planned maintenance, technical and clinical applications support, as well as system upgrade and education discounts.
RightFit approach
RightFit approach to suit your needs
Our RightFit Service Agreements are designed to suit your needs. You’ll find a flexible portfolio that is based on relationship, flexibility, and affordability.
Customer Care Solutions Center
Customer Care Solutions Center for expert support
RightFit includes 24/7 access to a US-based location of our Customer Care Solutions Center. Over 1,700 Field Service Engineers and 250 clinical and technical national support engineers are available here to support you. Philips Remote Services offer fast diagnosis on equipment and quick resolution of issues.
Customized Clinical Education and Training
Customized Clinical Education and Training to enhance learning
We offer a variety of educational formats designed to enhance learning. These include on-site, classroom, virtual, and symposia formats.
Lifecycle services
Lifecycle services help enhance performance
Your Philips ultrasound systems are engineered for years of excellent quality and reliable service. Over that extensive lifecycle, we offer a range of services to help you stay at the forefront of new developments and help improve your daily productivity.
Every Lifecycle Solutions service is managed or delivered by your Philips service engineer and is available to customers with or without an active service agreement.
Protection
Primary
Value Planned Maintenance
Philips Ultrasound #1 in Overall Service Performance
Primary
Primary - flexible advantage
The Philips RightFit Service Agreement Primary delivers a broad range of value-added features for operational peace of mind. Maintain staff efficiency by providing peak equipment performance and priority-level service delivery and response. Increase reliability with genuine Philips replacement parts, planned maintenance, and our Remote Services. You also get our technical and clinical applications support.
Value Planned Maintenance
Value Planned Maintenance - make the most of your budget
Planned maintenance inspections and OEM support are important features in our Philips RightFit Service Agreement Value. This economically sensible plan helps keep your Ultrasound systems operating at peak performance with priority-level service delivery and response, and planned maintenance. You get technical and clinical applications support, as well as system upgrade and education discounts.
Philips Ultrasound #1 in Overall Service Performance
Philips Ultrasound #1 in Overall Service Performance for 21st consecutive year
Customers again rated Philips Ultrasound #1 in overall service performance for the 21st consecutive year in the annual IMV ServiceTrak™ 2013 report. The results of the IMV analysis also show Philips earning a #1 ranking in overall manufacturer satisfaction.
TEE Care
TEE Care - actively maintain your transducers
Philips TEE support coverage harnesses the power of Philips to proactively maintain your TEE transducers, so you can achieve the clinical and financial results you need with priority-level service delivery and response, planned maintenance, and genuine Philips replacement transducers. You also get technical and clinical applications support.
Support
Support - cooperative relationship
In cooperation with your in-house biomedical engineers, we help you achieve clinical excellence. Philips RightFit Service Agreement Support harnesses the power of your in-house team with biomedical engineer training. We provide priority-level service delivery and response and genuine Philips replacement parts. You also get planned maintenance, technical and clinical applications support, as well as system upgrade and education discounts.
RightFit approach
RightFit approach to suit your needs
Our RightFit Service Agreements are designed to suit your needs. You’ll find a flexible portfolio that is based on relationship, flexibility, and affordability.
Customer Care Solutions Center
Customer Care Solutions Center for expert support
RightFit includes 24/7 access to a US-based location of our Customer Care Solutions Center. Over 1,700 Field Service Engineers and 250 clinical and technical national support engineers are available here to support you. Philips Remote Services offer fast diagnosis on equipment and quick resolution of issues.
Customized Clinical Education and Training
Customized Clinical Education and Training to enhance learning
We offer a variety of educational formats designed to enhance learning. These include on-site, classroom, virtual, and symposia formats.
Lifecycle services
Lifecycle services help enhance performance
Your Philips ultrasound systems are engineered for years of excellent quality and reliable service. Over that extensive lifecycle, we offer a range of services to help you stay at the forefront of new developments and help improve your daily productivity.
Every Lifecycle Solutions service is managed or delivered by your Philips service engineer and is available to customers with or without an active service agreement.
