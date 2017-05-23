For Patient Monitoring Service agreements

Philips RightFit Service Agreements for Philips patient care and monitoring solutions are designed to offer a wide variety of options. Six distinctly different configurations are available to fit your strategic vision and service priorities.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
RightFit Protection* || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Protection* - five year software maintenance agreement
RightFit Protection for Philips IntelliVue Systems is a multi-year software maintenance agreement that includes application and technical support for your IntelliVue Systems as well as available software upgrades and installation for these systems.
Medical systems kept up-to-date with the latest application software offer you the advantages of enhanced clinical performance and increased investment value. Philips RightFit Software Maintenance Agreement provides access to the latest innovation from Philips to remain at the forefront of patient care.
RightFit Value || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Value - flexible support to fit your budget
Philips RightFit Service Agreement Value for IntelliVue monitors, central stations, telemetry, and Invivo monitoring products delivers comprehensive onsite support and services in today’s mission-critical healthcare environment. It includes next business day on-site technical support. All RightFit Value plans include high-priority level of service delivery and superb technical expertise. You get 24x7 technical and clinical phone support and Direct Connect to a technical engineer.
RightFit Value Alliance || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Value Alliance - reliable support for your in-house engineers
Harness the skills of your biomedical engineering staff with the Philips RightFit Service Agreement Alliance. This cooperative agreement pairs Philips parts and expertise with your own in-house resources. The RightFit Alliance plan enhances your ownership experience through 24x7 technical and clinical phone support, priority genuine factory parts, and priority onsite back-up (optional). You get Direct Connect to a technical engineer.
RightFit Support || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Support - critical backup for your in-house staff
Philips RightFit Service Agreement Support helps your biomed department maintain your monitoring equipment with Philips phone and web support along with the convenience of discounts applied to parts purchases. RightFit Support includes discounts on parts orders, priority parts delivery, and 24x7 technical and clinical phone support. You also get Direct Connect to a technical engineer.
RightFit Support Bench || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Support Bench - fast, reliable repair service
For fast, reliable repair service for your Philips monitoring equipment, consider the Philips RightFit Service Agreement Support Bench. Keep your equipment in operating condition with a plan that meets all of your repair requirements. It provides a high level of service delivery and priority response, as well as return repair of existing device. You get superb technical expertise from our 24x7 technical and clinical phone support.
RightFit Support Exchange || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Support Exchange - next day unit exchange
When you need next day unit exchange for select patient monitoring equipment, Philips RightFit Service Agreement Support Exchange is the agreement of choice. It channels the power of Philips to assist you in achieving the clinical and financial results you expect. This fast, reliable service covers next business day unit exchange and priority shipping and response. You get superb technical expertise from our 24x7 technical and clinical phone support.
RightFit Protection* || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Value || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Value Alliance || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Protection* || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Protection* - five year software maintenance agreement
RightFit Protection for Philips IntelliVue Systems is a multi-year software maintenance agreement that includes application and technical support for your IntelliVue Systems as well as available software upgrades and installation for these systems.
Medical systems kept up-to-date with the latest application software offer you the advantages of enhanced clinical performance and increased investment value. Philips RightFit Software Maintenance Agreement provides access to the latest innovation from Philips to remain at the forefront of patient care.
RightFit Value || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Value - flexible support to fit your budget
Philips RightFit Service Agreement Value for IntelliVue monitors, central stations, telemetry, and Invivo monitoring products delivers comprehensive onsite support and services in today’s mission-critical healthcare environment. It includes next business day on-site technical support. All RightFit Value plans include high-priority level of service delivery and superb technical expertise. You get 24x7 technical and clinical phone support and Direct Connect to a technical engineer.
RightFit Value Alliance || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Value Alliance - reliable support for your in-house engineers
Harness the skills of your biomedical engineering staff with the Philips RightFit Service Agreement Alliance. This cooperative agreement pairs Philips parts and expertise with your own in-house resources. The RightFit Alliance plan enhances your ownership experience through 24x7 technical and clinical phone support, priority genuine factory parts, and priority onsite back-up (optional). You get Direct Connect to a technical engineer.
RightFit Support || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Support - critical backup for your in-house staff
Philips RightFit Service Agreement Support helps your biomed department maintain your monitoring equipment with Philips phone and web support along with the convenience of discounts applied to parts purchases. RightFit Support includes discounts on parts orders, priority parts delivery, and 24x7 technical and clinical phone support. You also get Direct Connect to a technical engineer.
RightFit Support Bench || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Support Bench - fast, reliable repair service
For fast, reliable repair service for your Philips monitoring equipment, consider the Philips RightFit Service Agreement Support Bench. Keep your equipment in operating condition with a plan that meets all of your repair requirements. It provides a high level of service delivery and priority response, as well as return repair of existing device. You get superb technical expertise from our 24x7 technical and clinical phone support.
RightFit Support Exchange || Safeguard your performance
RightFit Support Exchange - next day unit exchange
When you need next day unit exchange for select patient monitoring equipment, Philips RightFit Service Agreement Support Exchange is the agreement of choice. It channels the power of Philips to assist you in achieving the clinical and financial results you expect. This fast, reliable service covers next business day unit exchange and priority shipping and response. You get superb technical expertise from our 24x7 technical and clinical phone support.
*Available for IntelliVue Information Center, IntelliVue Database Servers, IntelliVue Patient Link, IntelliVue Client and Application Server.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.