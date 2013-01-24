fullAccess Improve physician efficiency

fullAccess is a Windows*-based radiotherapy data display, communication and analysis platform that enables clinicians to quickly and easily access, analyze and share patient information and treatment data, virtually anytime, anywhere.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Users can annotate, package and share images and treatment plans with clinicians and other stakeholders inside and outside the clinic.
Annotate plans and images with comments and consistent view settings.
Package plans and images with MS Word, PDF, JPEG, TIFF, or audio/video files, etc.
Share with encryption or anonymization in a Windows* environment.
Streamline plan evaluation and promote plan quality
Automatically extract user-defined metrics, generate custom reports, and benchmark plans against historical performance.
Maintain, update and share custom evaluation reports.
Develop user-definable review templates.
Create metrics and graphs for organized and comprehensive reporting.
Multi-vendor visualization provides flexible RTP data access
Clinicians can review images and treatment plans for all delivery devices and planning systems from any standard PC.
View RT image, structure set, dose.
Display CT, MR, PET, CBCT, and fused DICOM image sets.
Supports Pinnacle³ and other DICOM-RT-based treatment planning systems.
