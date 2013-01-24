By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Exhalation port particle dispersion can be a source of cross-contamination. The NIV Circuit filters exhaled gas, without affecting ventilator performance or the patient's breathing.
One package || Easy to use
One package provides a complete solution
Clinicians can add or remove the filter at any time without affecting their patient's breathing.
