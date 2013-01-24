Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Respironics Full face mask

Respironics PerformaTrak

Full face mask

The PerformaTrak full face mask uses dual-density forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. Its dependable fit gives patients an easy and sensible full face mask option.

Features
Comfortable seal minimizes || Enhanced patient comfort

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.
CapStrap simplifies mask || Expanded treatment options

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The optional CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.
Dual-density forehead || Enhanced patient comfort

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerforaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.
Grab tabs || Easy to use

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.
Digital Auto-Trak compatible || Expanded treatment options

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Optional sealing pads minimize || Enhanced patient comfort

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.
Swivel clips || Easy to use

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.
Low-cost replacement headgear || Easy to use

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

