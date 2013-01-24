Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Respironics Respiratory profile monitor

Respironics NM3

Respiratory profile monitor

The Respironics NM3 monitors physiologic gas exchange, deadspace, and alveolar tidal volume, and a host of accessory parameters. This valuable insight helps you answer the toughest clinical questions, throughout the continuum of care.

Specifications

Patient types
Patient types
Adult
  • Yes
Pediatric
  • Yes
Neonatal
  • Yes
Communications
Communications
RS232
  • Yes
Philips VueLink
  • open interface
Spacelabs Flexport
  • open interface
USB
  • Yes
Respi-Link
  • Yes
V200 interface
  • Yes
Printer capability
  • PCL3 and PCL5
Analog output port
  • Yes
Operation
Operation
Mainstream CO2
  • Capnostat 5 sensor
Sidestream CO2
  • LoFlo sensor (option)
Cardiac output
  • NICO Sensor (option)
Pulse oximetry
  • Masimo sensors
Alerts
Alerts
Adjustable
  • ETCO2, SpO2, RR, no respiration, VCO2, pulse rate, cardiac output
Audio (adjustable volume)
  • 2 min, silence, or OFF
Visual
  • Screen indicator and alert bar with alarm priority
Nurse call
  • Normally opened and normally closed
Internal battery
Internal battery
Life
  • 45 minute(s)
Recharge time
  • 12 hour(s)
Type
  • Lead acid gel cell
Parameters measured
Parameters measured
CO2 elimination
  • VC02
End tidal carbon dioxide
  • ETCO2
Inspired carbon dioxide
  • Insp CO2
Mixed expired CO2
  • PeCO2
Respiration rate
  • RR
Oxygen saturation
  • SpO2
Pulse rate
  • [heart symbol]
Positive end expiratory pressure
  • PEEP
mean airway pressure
  • MAP
Peak inspiratory pressure
  • PIP
Peak expiratory pressure
  • PEP
Peak inspiratory flow
  • PIF
Peak expiratory flow
  • PEF
Systematic vascular resistance
  • SVR
Minute volume
  • MV
Airway deadspace
  • Vd Aw
Deadspace to tidal volume ratio
  • Vd/Vt
Rapid shallow breathing index
  • I RSB
Alveolar minute volume
  • Mvalv
Inspired tidal volume
  • Vti
Expired tidal volume
  • Vte
Dynamic compliance
  • Cdyn
Airway resistance
  • Raw
Cardiac output (option)
Cardiac output (option)
Stroke volume index
  • SVI
Cardiac output
  • C.O.
Cardiac index
  • CI
Stroke volume
  • SVR
Pulmonary capillary blood flow
  • PCBF

