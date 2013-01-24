LLD Lead locking device

Home
Lead locking device

When lead removal is the right choice for a patient, the Lead Locking Device (LLD) provides the flexibility and traction needed for safe lead removal. LLD combines the best of the original LLD family and enhanced tip design with ease-of-use features to provide a flexible traction solution for leads targeted for removal.

Features
LLD EZ and LLD E accommodate a wide range of leads with inner lumen diameters from 0.015” (0.38mm) to 0.023” (0.58mm).
Flexible platinum iridium tip design and sleek profile facilitate tracking and passage through tightly curved leads and past some points of lead lumen damage.
Permits longer and highly visible radiopaque marker to assist identification of both the LLD E and LLD EZ tip location under fluoroscopy.

Specifications

Model number
  • 518-024
Model number
  • 518-027
Model Number 518-020
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Average tensile strength**
  • 45 lbs.
Working length
  • 65 cm
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.027”/0.69mm to 0.032”/0.81mm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.015”/0.38mm diameter
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Model Number 518-039
Average tensile strength**
  • 19 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.015”/0.38mm to 0.023”/0.58mm
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Working length
  • 85 cm
Model Number 518-062
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.015”/0.38mm to 0.023”/0.58mm
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 19 lbs.
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Working length
  • 65 cm
Low-profile loop handles
  • Yes
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Model Number 518-018
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 12 lbs.
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Working length
  • 65 cm
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.013”/0.33mm to 0.016”/0.41mm
Model Number 518-019
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Working length
  • 65 cm
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.017”/0.43mm to 0.026”/0.66mm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.015”/0.38mm diameter
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 24 lbs.

Documentation

Brochure

  • Liberator is a registered trademark of Cook Medical. Cook Products for Lead Extraction brochure accessed 9-2-10, from http://www.cookmedical.com/lm/content/mmedia/LM-DM-EVOLCAT-EN-201003.pdf and Liberator Instructions for Use on file.
  • ** Minimum specification for LLD EZ, LLD E, LLD #2, and LLD #3 is 10 lbs; minimum for LLD #1 is 7 lbs.

