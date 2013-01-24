Threshold IMT provides consistent and specific pressure for inspiratory muscle strength and endurance training, regardless of how quickly or slowly patients breathe. Exercises respiratory muscles and improves breathing.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients
Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients
Resistance training || Improves muscle strength
Resistance training for strength and endurance
Threshold IMT improves exercise tolerance and respiratory muscle strength and endurance.
Works in any position || Easy to use
Works in any position for effective therapy
Works in any position for effective therapy
Adjustable pressure || Easy to use
Adjustable pressure for all levels of training
Easy to set, truly adjustable pressure. Can be set in 2 cm H2O increments.
Constant pressure || Easy to use
Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator
Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator
Mouthpiece/mask option || Easy to use
Mouthpiece/mask option for flexibility
Mouthpiece/mask option for flexibility
Convenient design || Easy to use
Convenient design is reliable and easy to clean
The Threshold IMT is made of durable, high-impact acrylic.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.