Patient Application
Neonate; Child; Adult
Replaces Product
M1134A
Recommended patient weight
<3 kg; 10-20 kg; >40 kg
Cable Length
90 cm (35.4'')
Use with Philips Equipment
863265, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AS
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Adapter cable compatibility
M1943A; M1943AL
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-patient use
Application site
Finger (Adult); Big Toe/Thumb (Child); Foot/Hand (Neonate)