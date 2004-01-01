Search terms

Nasal Alar Multi-Compatible SpO₂ Sensor - Case of 24

The single patient use Nasal Alar Multi-Compatible SpO₂ Sensor* measures arterial oxygen saturation at the ala, which is an optimal measurement site for difficult-to-measure patients. It produces a strong, consistent signal, even in patients with poor perfusion¹. Designed for comfort and durability, the sensor is non-adhesive and can be used for up to seven days.

Ala placement provides reliable measurement

The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is placed at the ala – where the nose meets the cheek and facial arteries are fed by the internal and external carotid arteries to produce a strong, consistent signal.

The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is placed at the ala – where the nose meets the cheek and facial arteries are fed by the internal and external carotid arteries to produce a strong, consistent signal.

The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is placed at the ala – where the nose meets the cheek and facial arteries are fed by the internal and external carotid arteries to produce a strong, consistent signal.
The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is placed at the ala – where the nose meets the cheek and facial arteries are fed by the internal and external carotid arteries to produce a strong, consistent signal.
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use¹. The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure.

When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use¹. The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure.

When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use¹. The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure.
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use¹. The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure.
Oxygen saturation is an important measure for assessing patients during surgery. When used in the OR, the Alar is situated on a more accessible site to anesthesiologists than traditional finger sensors.

Oxygen saturation is an important measure for assessing patients during surgery. When used in the OR, the Alar is situated on a more accessible site to anesthesiologists than traditional finger sensors.

Oxygen saturation is an important measure for assessing patients during surgery. When used in the OR, the Alar is situated on a more accessible site to anesthesiologists than traditional finger sensors.
Oxygen saturation is an important measure for assessing patients during surgery. When used in the OR, the Alar is situated on a more accessible site to anesthesiologists than traditional finger sensors.
The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor can help you detect changes in oxygen saturation so you can respond quickly. One alar sensor can be used for an extended ICU stay.

The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor can help you detect changes in oxygen saturation so you can respond quickly. One alar sensor can be used for an extended ICU stay.

The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor can help you detect changes in oxygen saturation so you can respond quickly. One alar sensor can be used for an extended ICU stay.
The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor can help you detect changes in oxygen saturation so you can respond quickly. One alar sensor can be used for an extended ICU stay.
The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is placed at the ala – where the nose meets the cheek and facial arteries are fed by the internal and external carotid arteries to produce a strong, consistent signal.

The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is placed at the ala – where the nose meets the cheek and facial arteries are fed by the internal and external carotid arteries to produce a strong, consistent signal.

The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is placed at the ala – where the nose meets the cheek and facial arteries are fed by the internal and external carotid arteries to produce a strong, consistent signal.
The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is placed at the ala – where the nose meets the cheek and facial arteries are fed by the internal and external carotid arteries to produce a strong, consistent signal.
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use¹. The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure.

When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use¹. The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure.

When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use¹. The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure.
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use¹. The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure.
Oxygen saturation is an important measure for assessing patients during surgery. When used in the OR, the Alar is situated on a more accessible site to anesthesiologists than traditional finger sensors.

Oxygen saturation is an important measure for assessing patients during surgery. When used in the OR, the Alar is situated on a more accessible site to anesthesiologists than traditional finger sensors.

Oxygen saturation is an important measure for assessing patients during surgery. When used in the OR, the Alar is situated on a more accessible site to anesthesiologists than traditional finger sensors.
Oxygen saturation is an important measure for assessing patients during surgery. When used in the OR, the Alar is situated on a more accessible site to anesthesiologists than traditional finger sensors.
The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor can help you detect changes in oxygen saturation so you can respond quickly. One alar sensor can be used for an extended ICU stay.

The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor can help you detect changes in oxygen saturation so you can respond quickly. One alar sensor can be used for an extended ICU stay.

The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor can help you detect changes in oxygen saturation so you can respond quickly. One alar sensor can be used for an extended ICU stay.
The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor can help you detect changes in oxygen saturation so you can respond quickly. One alar sensor can be used for an extended ICU stay.

Specifications

Product details
Package dimensions
  • 270 x 230 x 127 mm (10.5 x 9 x 5 in)
Product Details
Product Details
Use with non-Philips healthcare equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips healthcare equipment
  • M1020B, M3001A, MP2, X2 MX100, X3 MP5, MP5SC, MP5T
Color
  • White
Product category
  • SpO₂
Product type
  • Sensor
CE certified
  • No
Single-patient use or multi-patient use
  • Single-patient use
Package weight
  • 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Packaging unit
  • 24 sensors
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile or non-sterile
  • Non-sterile
Shelf life
  • 5 years
SpO₂ sensor
SpO₂ sensor
Patient application
  • Pediatric and adult
Application site
  • Nasal ala
Cable length
  • 1 m (3.28 ft)
SpO2 sensor
SpO2 sensor
Patient application
  • Pediatric and adult
Application site
  • Nasal ala
Recommended patient weight
  • ≥ 15 kg ( ≥ 33 lbs) and at least 4 yrs old
Adapter cable compatibility
  • M1943A, M1943AL, 1943NL
Cable length
  • 1 m (3.28 ft)
  • * Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is not released in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
  • 1. Shallom M, Prentice D, Sona C, Mazuski J. Comparison of Nasal and Forehead Oximetry Accuracy and Pressure Injury in Critically Ill Patients. Critical Care Medicine. 2016;44:12(Suppl.).

