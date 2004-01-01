The single patient use Nasal Alar Multi-Compatible SpO₂ Sensor* measures arterial oxygen saturation at the ala, which is an optimal measurement site for difficult-to-measure patients. It produces a strong, consistent signal, even in patients with poor perfusion¹. Designed for comfort and durability, the sensor is non-adhesive and can be used for up to seven days.
The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is placed at the ala – where the nose meets the cheek and facial arteries are fed by the internal and external carotid arteries to produce a strong, consistent signal.
Preferred placement for low perfusion
Reliable and comfortable
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use¹. The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure.
Flexible use cases
Patient assessment in the OR
Oxygen saturation is an important measure for assessing patients during surgery. When used in the OR, the Alar is situated on a more accessible site to anesthesiologists than traditional finger sensors.
Durable SpO₂ sensor
Use up to seven days
The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor can help you detect changes in oxygen saturation so you can respond quickly. One alar sensor can be used for an extended ICU stay.
Flexible use cases
Patient assessment in the OR
Oxygen saturation is an important measure for assessing patients during surgery. When used in the OR, the Alar is situated on a more accessible site to anesthesiologists than traditional finger sensors.
Durable SpO₂ sensor
Use up to seven days
The Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor can help you detect changes in oxygen saturation so you can respond quickly. One alar sensor can be used for an extended ICU stay.
* Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is not released in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
1. Shallom M, Prentice D, Sona C, Mazuski J. Comparison of Nasal and Forehead Oximetry Accuracy and Pressure Injury in Critically Ill Patients. Critical Care Medicine. 2016;44:12(Suppl.).
