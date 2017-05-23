Search terms
Philips BrightView X is a small but mighty SPECT system, offering proprietary CloseUp image resolution in a compact footprint. It is field-upgradeable to BrightView XCT and is not expected to increase room size or power requirements.
CloseUp technologies get closer to patients
PinPoint technologies accelerate quality control procedures
Compact siting reduces renovation costs
Scalable system to fit your needs
Astonish reconstruction improves image quality and workflow
Remote Services to get the most out of your investment
BodyGuard for automatic contouring
