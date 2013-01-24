Home
Pinnacle³ The power of centralized computing at your fingertips

Pinnacle³ Professional

The power of centralized computing at your fingertips

Pinnacle³ Professional is a fast and flexible server-class system to support the Pinnacle³ application for small to mid-size clinics with up to three LINACs. It provides access from virtually anywhere and scales to grow with your needs.

Pinnacle³ Professional application server
Pinnacle³ Professional application server
OEM model
  • X5-2 server supplied by Oracle*
CPU
  • Intel® Xeon® E5-2699 v3 18-core 2.3 GHz processor
RAM
  • 192 GB base. Upgradeable to 256 GB GB
Clustering software
  • N/A
OS
  • Oracle Solaris 11 – Update 2
Intel* turbo boost and hyperthreading
  • Yes
Virtual CPUs for Pinnacle³ multi-threading
  • Two (2) 18-Core Intel Xeon E5-2669(2.3 GHz, 45MB cache) processors, 72 threads
HBA
  • N/A
HBA ports and supported speeds
  • N/A
Hard drives
  • 5x 1.2TB 10k RPM SAS-3 (RAID 5)
Primary NIC Ethernet Ports:
  • 4x 10,000/1,000/100 Mbps Base-T Ethernet ports
Remote Management Port (ILOM)
  • 1x 1,000/100/10 Base-T Ethernet ports (for remote management/support)
Required Ethernet switch ports (customer provided)
  • 1 or 2 for network connections (2 if using recommended redundantnetwork configuration); 1 for ILOM port
DVD drive
  • Internal TEAC drive
Remote administration
  • Network-based remote power control and console capability (ILOM)
Size
  • 1 U, Height: 42.6mm (1.7in), Width: 436.5mm (17.2in),Depth: 737.0mm (29.0in, Weight: 18.0kg (40.0lb)
Rack mounting
  • Tool-less slide rail kit and cable management arm included
Peak heat load
  • 1,497 BTU/hour
Peak power
  • 550 W
Operating environment
  • 5°C to 31°C (41°F to 95°F); 10%–90%, non-condensing. Up to 3,000 m,maximum ambient temperature is derated by 1°C per 300 m above 900 m
Acoustic noise
  • 7.0 B operating, 7.0 B idling; 63.1 dBA operating, 60.5 dBA idling;systems must be acoustically isolated from staff work areas.
Power supply
  • Dual-redundant Sun 760W AC HE Gold Power Supplies100-240 VAC, 50 or 60 Hz; IEC 320-C13 power connector
Current draw
  • 4.0 A @ 110 VAC, 2.0 A @ 220 VAC
Power cords
  • Philips will supply power cords to match the local power outlet,or jumper cables to fit IEC 320-C14 rack PDU power sockets.
Optical drive
  • DVD+/-RW SATA-based drive (for use by Philips technical support only)
Data storage specifics
  • Five (5) 1.2TB hard disk drives; configured in a RAID storage array with a singlehot-spare hard drive. This configuration will yield roughly 2.9 TB of usable space,which will contain the Solaris Operating Environment, storage for patient data,Pinnacle3 binaries, and user home directories. Patient data, home directories,and the Pinnacle3 software are stored on the RAID-5 internal storage system
File systems
  • The /PrimaryPatientData, /export, and /files file systems will use the ZFS filesystem. Additional archival space can be provided by most non-Windows NFSsystems (requires additional configuration).

