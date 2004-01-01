Search terms

The IntelliVue Smart-hopping Access Point Controller manages the configuration and operation of the Smart-hopping Access Points in a Smart-hopping network.

Features
IntelliVue Smart-hopping allows several users to share the same frequency by dividing the signal into different time slots, supporting a capacity of up to 1024 devices.

IntelliVue Smart-hopping determines when and where to roam, considering retry errors and signal strength to deliver excellent performance.

IntelliVue Smart-hopping is based on a cognitive radio signal which “hops” to a new frequency and time slot when interference is detected, providing excellent signal-to-noise performance.

IntelliVue Smart-hopping uses a proprietary protocol and avoids transmission of patient identifiers across the wireless interface, helping to keep patient information confidential.

IntelliVue Smart-hopping features bi-directional communication to allow clinical features such as “Find Device,” “Device Location,” and “Control Clinical Measurements” to enhance clinical functionality of IntelliVue patient monitors.

IntelliVue Smart-hopping allows several users to share the same frequency by dividing the signal into different time slots, supporting a capacity of up to 1024 devices.

IntelliVue Smart-hopping determines when and where to roam, considering retry errors and signal strength to deliver excellent performance.

IntelliVue Smart-hopping is based on a cognitive radio signal which “hops” to a new frequency and time slot when interference is detected, providing excellent signal-to-noise performance.

IntelliVue Smart-hopping uses a proprietary protocol and avoids transmission of patient identifiers across the wireless interface, helping to keep patient information confidential.

IntelliVue Smart-hopping features bi-directional communication to allow clinical features such as “Find Device,” “Device Location,” and “Control Clinical Measurements” to enhance clinical functionality of IntelliVue patient monitors.

