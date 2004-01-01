Interventional Cardiology Workspace (Xper IM)

Search terms
This innovative suite of cath lab data management solutions (previously known as Xper Information Management, Xper IM) is designed to enhance the interventional cardiology workflow. Interventional Cardiology Workspace presents a variety of tools to enhance efficiency with reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management, helping to improve and simplify the workflow for all cardiology professionals.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Improved communication
Improved communication
Improved communication
Improved communication
Touch screen control
Touch screen control
Touch screen control
Touch screen control
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Improved communication
Improved communication
Improved communication
Improved communication
Touch screen control
Touch screen control
Touch screen control
Touch screen control
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow
View product
View product
View product
Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.
View product
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
Ultrasound Workspace is a holistic, scalable, cardiovascular viewing, analysis and reporting system which is built on the foundation of the TOMTEC-ARENA platform. It allows for top-notch clinical efficiency by providing care teams with workflow flexibility: enabling the same diagnostic capabilities on- and off-cart; analyzing vendor-agnostic data; leveraging AI across a wide range of applications; with a highly scalable technology platform and licensing model; and tailored comprehensive support.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionIreland (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.