A multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site, safe, and secure remote imaging solution that seamlessly connects imaging experts in a command center with technologists at scan locations across their organization. Radiology Operations Command Center Console, an FDA cleared and EU-MDR certified remote scanning solution enables imaging experts at a command center to remotely view and edit exams on multiple scanners across the enterprise in collaboration with the scanner facing technologist. Radiology Operations Command Center enables imaging experts to seamlessly interact with scanner-facing technologists remotely through chat, voice, and video, all while concurrently accessing scanner console screens, without compromising imaging quality, privacy, safety, or security.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
Remote Scanning¹
Remote Scanning¹
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Remote Scanning¹
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Remote Scanning¹
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Centralization/standardization
Remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.
ROCC allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.
ROCC allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.
ROCC allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.
ROCC allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
Remote Scanning¹
Centralization/standardization
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
Remote Scanning¹
Remote Scanning¹
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Remote Scanning¹
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Remote Scanning¹
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Centralization/standardization
Remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.
ROCC allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.
ROCC allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.
ROCC allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.
ROCC allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.
Radiology Operations Command Center is not intended for diagnosis use or treatment selection and it is not a medical device.
1. Remote editing and protocol management are functions powered by EU-MDR certified and the 510(k) cleared Radiology Operations Command Center Console solution.
2. Remote Assistance is powered by Radiology Operations Command Center connectivity
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.