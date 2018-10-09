Big Bore RT is designed as a CT simulator to enhance clinical confidence, accelerate time to treat and maximize value of its investment without compromising on patient experience – four dimensions that are essential towards excellent care.
O-MAR helps to improve visualization of anatomy by reducing artifacts related to beam hardening, photon starvation and streaking caused by metal inside the body.
CT Big Bore is designed as a CT simulator to meet the needs of radiation oncology, focusing on accuracy, patient positioning, imaging performance, and intuitive workflow.
Envision personalized, patient-centric imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow, designed to make every day more productive. The Philips iPatient software helps you do all of this, and more.
IMR sets a new direction in CT image quality with industry-leading low-contrast resolution and virtually noise*-free images. Innovations in hardware and the reconstruction algorithm result in a reconstruction speed – less than three minutes for the majority of reference protocols – that allows model-based benefits to be achieved in even the most demanding applications.
Designed to bring clarity and personalization in radiation oncology closer to the point of care, Philips Multimodality Simulation Workspace connects to Philips and non-Philips imaging devices or PACS to access image datasets including CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT. It provides vendor-neutral support for multimodality image fusion and contouring to help physicians better define tumor volume and surrounding organs-at-risk.
