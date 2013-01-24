Actiwatch 2 Activity monitor

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Actiwatch models use actigraphy principles to provide sleep schedule variability, sleep quantity, and sleep quality statistics.
Rechargeable battery || Comfortable and convenient
Rechargeable battery for reliable long-term operation
Physical activity monitor || Full-featured
Physical activity monitor for quantifiable activity data
Each Actiwatch model is equipped with a highly sensitive accelerometer. This provides you with activity patterns that help inform and track therapy options and results.
Waterproof to IPX7 standards || Comfortable and convenient
Waterproof to IPX7 standards for freedom to plan your day
Event marker || Full-featured
Event marker records events of significance
Small and unobtrusive design || Comfortable and convenient
Small and unobtrusive design doesn't attract attention
Ambient light sensor || Full-featured
Ambient light sensor tracks exposure to sunlight
Actiwatch 2 has the ability to record information about the amount and duration of ambient white light illuminance, in units of lux.
