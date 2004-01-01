Affiniti CVx, built on the Philips innovative cardiovascular ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. Affiniti CVx offers smart features to enable you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows and easier scalability. This is all on one familiar, industry-leading platform so you can act and decide with the ease you know and the legacy you trust.
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
X5-1 xMatrix transducer
Dynamic HeartModel
3D Markers
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
iRotate to easily access an optimal view
Next-generation TEE imaging
Collaboration Live for tele-ultrasound
Experience echo workflow with Ultrasound Workspace
Exceptional advances for pediatric imaging
Elevated vascular assessment
3D Auto MV for mitral valve quantification
3D Auto LAA for left atrial appedage sizing
Customizable cardiology-focused interface
EPIQ CVx, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and advanced diagnostic solutions to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows, and easier scalability.
EPIQ CVxi, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and nSight imaging to help you transcend today's complexities and propel interventional echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve procedural confidence with accessible innovation and smarter workflows.
Ultrasound Workspace is a holistic, scalable, cardiovascular viewing, analysis and reporting system which is built on the foundation of the TOMTEC-ARENA platform. It allows for top-notch clinical efficiency by providing care teams with workflow flexibility: enabling the same diagnostic capabilities on- and off-cart; analyzing vendor-agnostic data; leveraging AI across a wide range of applications; with a highly scalable technology platform and licensing model; and tailored comprehensive support.
