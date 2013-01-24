Philips offers a broad portfolio of respiratory solutions that include invasive and noninvasive ventilation ranging from mid- to high-acuity, oxygen therapy, CPAP and BiPAP therapy, nebulizers, and masks. We are actively engaged with our customers throughout the globe to facilitate access to these solutions, knowing they can help clinicians, hospitals and health systems as they navigate this complex and dynamic environment.
On-Demand Webinar: Noninvasive Ventilation Management For Severe Covid-19 Patients
This Philips-sponsored webinar is now available ON-DEMAND. Viewers will learn successful NIV strategies used to treat severe COVID-19 patients, with a focus on Philips NIV solutions used to provide ventilation support.
We've aligned our resources and capabilities to help provide care systems with expedited access to information and healthcare solutions to meet their patient care needs.
Actively adapting
We're adapting and advancing our products and technologies to help address the complexities of the illness, patient populations and care conditions.
Creating connections
We're leveraging our infrastructure and platforms to connect care teams and help care systems communicate as efficiently as possible as they navigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts.
Please note: not all products are available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative or call us at ${covid_phone_number} for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
