About HealthSuite

Open a world of cloud-based
collaborative care
The HealthSuite digital platform represents a new era in connected care for both patients and providers, as healthcare continues to move outside the hospital walls, and into our homes and everyday lives.
HealthSuite, supported by salesforce.com, is an open, cloud-based platform, which collects, compiles and analyzes clinical and other data from multiple devices and sources.
Health systems, care providers and individuals can access data on personal health, specific patient conditions and entire populations—so care can be more personalized and people more empowered in their own health, wellbeing and lifestyle.
Connecting solutions from the hospital to the home, we can enable a path to healthier living and wellbeing, throughout the health continuum.
Philips and enterprise cloud-computing leaders, salesforce.com, have strategically aligned to enable a new world of data sharing and device interoperability from the hospital room to the living room.
Leveraging the Salesforce1 platform, HealthSuite allows collection, integration and analysis of clinical and other data from multiple sources, including medical records, imaging and monitoring data, as well as personal devices and technologies.
HealthSuite with salesforce.com is designed to be an open eco-system for third-party app developers, with the potential to transform both professional healthcare delivery and continuous personal health management.
—Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO, salesforce.com
News
@PhilipsHealth