About HealthSuite

The HealthSuite digital platform represents a new era in connected care for both patients and providers, as healthcare continues to move outside the hospital walls, and into our homes and everyday lives.

 

HealthSuite, supported by salesforce.com, is an open, cloud-based platform, which collects, compiles and analyzes clinical and other data from multiple devices and sources.

 

Health systems, care providers and individuals can access data on personal health, specific patient conditions and entire populations—so care can be more personalized and people more empowered in their own health, wellbeing and lifestyle.

 

Connecting solutions from the hospital to the home, we can enable a path to healthier living and wellbeing, throughout the health continuum.

Patient management will never be the same

HealthSuite data is accessed through eCareCompanion and eCareCoordinator—our cloud- based, mobile apps designed for both patient and provider.
Patient vital signs can be monitored and tracked at home through connected devices. Data is sent to the platform and accessed through a mobile app.
Providers have real-time access to patient health data, and can make care adjustments and share with specialists. Data is analyzed to show trends and indicate warning signs.

Both patient and provider can choose to share information with family or social networks, helping better manage overall health in and out of the hospital.

How does it work?

See the technology behind HealthSuite, and how the open platform and public API unlock the potential of data to help deliver more connected, continuous care.

Teaming up to reshape healthcare delivery

Philips and enterprise cloud-computing leaders, salesforce.com, have strategically aligned to enable a new world of data sharing and device interoperability from the hospital room to the living room.

 

Leveraging the Salesforce1 platform, HealthSuite allows collection, integration and analysis of clinical and other data from multiple sources, including medical records, imaging and monitoring data, as well as personal devices and technologies.

 

HealthSuite with salesforce.com is designed to be an open eco-system for third-party app developers, with the potential to transform both professional healthcare delivery and continuous personal health management.

 

Read the announcement

"We have entered a  new transformative era  for healthcare, and technology is enabling the industry to  connect to, care for and engage with  patients and each other in a profound new way”    

 

—Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO, salesforce.com

News

