In recent years, Wye Valley NHS Trust has seen a 10% rise in annual demand for most imaging services and a 50%-60% rise in demand for CT in particular. To meet this rising demand within the NHS targets for turnaround times, the Trust asked Philips to help them make best use of their capacity and staff resources and thereby improve the quality and productivity of its imaging services.
“We want to modernize the radiology department at Wye Valley NHS Trust, bringing in the latest technology and empowering our staff to lead change and truly transform patient care,” said Robert Griffiths, Radiology Services Manager. “We wanted a partner who could help us look at our department from a fresh perspective and help us make a step-change towards improving our department for staff and patients.”
Since the training, staff are starting to see things from a different perspective and think in a new way. We are changing people’s mindset and I have high hopes for what we can achieve together.”
Robert Griffiths, Radiology Services Manager
Wye Valley NHS Trust
The Philips consulting team made a specific proposal for the imaging service improvement project, which is part of an 11-year strategic partnership for Managed Services in radiology with Wye Valley NHS Trust. The customized consultancy approach included the following key phases:
All radiology staff attended the foundation course and that was very worthwhile for team building and understanding the challenges.”
Liz Williams, MR Superintendent and Focused Improvement Project Lead
Wye Valley NHS Trust
The new approach to quality improvement is expected to help the Trust improve workflow to increase productivity by 5% - 10% per year. Some process improvements have been made to streamline MR exams, such as having a patient go directly to the MR room and radiographers working more closely with radiologists to standardize sequences. It has also helped engage staff in the improvement process. Looking ahead, the Trust plans to appoint a lead and support ongoing quality improvement for modalities across the imaging department. They are also looking at rolling out the focused improvement project approach to other modalities.
*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
Steve Lee
Senior Consulting Manager, UK & Ireland region
