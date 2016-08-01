Search terms

Healthcare consulting

Improving clinical processes in the Cath & EP Labs

Contact us

Need more information on Healthcare consulting?
We will contact you as soon as possible.

Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?

Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) has provided exemplary care for decades but was looking to make additional performance improvements in their Cath & EP Labs. Philips shared our patient-focused, end-to-end approach and experience flow mapping methodology which identifies issues and provides a visual representation of possible future-state scenarios.


A WMCHealth-Philips project team was established to ensure strong collaboration and trust.

"Together, we are working with Philips to keep the Hudson Valley healthy through a model that supports innovation and transformation in a value-driven environment.”

- Michael D. Israel, President and CEO

Westchester Medical Center Health Network

Reduced Cath Lab wait times and earlier first-case starts

cath lab performance
cath lab performance2
increased utilization of Cath & EP Labs

Our approach

As always, we took a collaborative approach with the WMCHealth engagement to enable meaningful and sustainable healthcare transformation. The WMCHealth-Philips project team agreed goals, scope, deliverables, timelines, and measurements of success.

 

Stakeholder input was gathered from clinical and other staff as well as patients and families to provide a comprehensive understanding of WMCHealth’s unique situation and improvement opportunities.

The Solution

 

Our consulting team analyzed the current operational processes via data analytics, industry expertise, and benchmarking as well as stakeholder interviews, workshops, and observation. They visually summarized the analysis and opportunities for improvement with experience flow maps.

 

Change initiative recommendations covered pre-admissions testing processes, pre-Cath Lab processes, and scheduling guidelines. Facility upgrades, new scheduling technology, more flexible nurse staffing, and a dedicated resource for supply management and data analysis were also recommended.

Room Utilization

Procedures by Physician Mix

Room Utilization graph
Room Utilization graph

TransformAnaltyics Dashboards

 

The Philips team also created a cloud-based performance dashboard – based on Philips TransformAnalytics - for visualization of case volumes by type, by room, and by physician.

 

The WMCHealth team has been using the new dashboard to identify areas of concern and track performance.

Learn more about Philips TransformAnalytics Performance Dashboards
TransformAnaltyics Application Dashboards

Results*

 

The project team agreed final recommendations and an implementation plan was presented to and approved by management.

 

As a result of the implemented recommendations, WMCHealth has:

 

  • Reduced patient wait times by 20%
  • Attained earlier first-case starts
  • Increased utilization of their Cath and EP labs
  • Enhanced the patient experience and staff satisfaction

Reduced Cath Lab wait times and earlier first-case starts

cath lab performance
cath lab performance2
increased utilization of Cath & EP Labs

* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

Westchester medical center
download icon download (.pdf) file
1.03 MB
Download case study (1.03MB)

Meet our team

Mel Allen

Mel Allen, JD, MBA, FACHE

Principal and Practice Operations Lead

Mel brings decades of experience in healthcare management with expertise in radiology, cardiology, oncology, hospital performance improvement, and health law. He helps clients improve operational performance and enhance the patient experience.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Recent success

More customer stories

Related practice area

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.