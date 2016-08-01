Need more information on Healthcare consulting?
Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) has provided exemplary care for decades but was looking to make additional performance improvements in their Cath & EP Labs. Philips shared our patient-focused, end-to-end approach and experience flow mapping methodology which identifies issues and provides a visual representation of possible future-state scenarios.
A WMCHealth-Philips project team was established to ensure strong collaboration and trust.
"Together, we are working with Philips to keep the Hudson Valley healthy through a model that supports innovation and transformation in a value-driven environment.”
- Michael D. Israel, President and CEO
Westchester Medical Center Health Network
As always, we took a collaborative approach with the WMCHealth engagement to enable meaningful and sustainable healthcare transformation. The WMCHealth-Philips project team agreed goals, scope, deliverables, timelines, and measurements of success. Stakeholder input was gathered from clinical and other staff as well as patients and families to provide a comprehensive understanding of WMCHealth’s unique situation and improvement opportunities.
Our consulting team analyzed the current operational processes via data analytics, industry expertise, and benchmarking as well as stakeholder interviews, workshops, and observation. They visually summarized the analysis and opportunities for improvement with experience flow maps. Change initiative recommendations covered pre-admissions testing processes, pre-Cath Lab processes, and scheduling guidelines. Facility upgrades, new scheduling technology, more flexible nurse staffing, and a dedicated resource for supply management and data analysis were also recommended.
The Philips team also created a cloud-based performance dashboard – based on Philips TransformAnalytics - for visualization of case volumes by type, by room, and by physician. The WMCHealth team has been using the new dashboard to identify areas of concern and track performance.
The project team agreed final recommendations and an implementation plan was presented to and approved by management. As a result of the implemented recommendations, WMCHealth has:
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
Mel Allen, JD, MBA, FACHE Principal and Practice Operations Lead
Mel brings decades of experience in healthcare management with expertise in radiology, cardiology, oncology, hospital performance improvement, and health law. He helps clients improve operational performance and enhance the patient experience.
Customer story
